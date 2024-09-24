Minister Ramofafia Delivers National Statement at UN Summit of the Future, Urges Stronger Global Cooperation and Financial Reform

Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), Hon. Rexon Ramofafia, delivered the Solomon Islands’ national statement at the United Nations Summit of the Future, calling for urgent global cooperation, financial reform, and meaningful partnerships to tackle critical global challenges.

In his address to world leaders, Ramofafia highlighted the urgent need for action in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, and youth empowerment, underscoring that progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is in serious risk.

“The Solomon Islands has a relatively small and open economy, making us highly susceptible to exogenous shocks. Our dispersed economic geography heightens the cost of connecting and delivering services to our people, as well as domestic and international trade. We are also challenged by the twin disease burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases,” Ramofafia said.

During the summit at the UN Headquarters in New York, Ramofafia noted that the Solomon Islands remains off-track in achieving most SDGs, as revealed in its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) in July 2024. He emphasized the critical role of partnerships in advancing the country’s development goals, calling for enhanced financial flows and debt forgiveness, particularly for Small Island Developing States (SIDs) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The minister stressed that reforming the international financial architecture is essential for the successful implementation of the SDGs and the Pact for the Future.

On climate change, Ramofafia highlighted the existential threat it poses to the Solomon Islands and the broader Pacific region. He expressed frustration with the current modalities of climate finance, which he said are not aligned with the urgency of the climate crisis and called for more responsive and accessible financing mechanisms.

Looking ahead, Ramofafia spoke about the need for inclusive digital transformation, acknowledging the potential of the Global Digital Compact to bridge the digital divide. While the Solomon Islands has made progress, including the recent launch of its first National Cybersecurity Policy, he noted that access to affordable digital technology remains a significant challenge for much of the population.

The minister also reaffirmed the Solomon Islands’ commitment to global peace and multilateralism, advocating for urgent reforms to the United Nations to make it more responsive to contemporary global challenges and to ensure diplomacy remains central to conflict resolution.

With over 60% of the country’s population under the age of 30, Ramofafia highlighted the importance of empowering youth. He stressed that human development and economic transformation are crucial to unlocking the potential of the nation’s young people, many of whom face the direct impacts of climate change.

“The future belongs to the next generation, and it is imperative that they are equipped with the tools and opportunities to thrive,” Ramofafia stressed.

In closing, the minister called for shared responsibility and commitment in advancing the Pact of the Future, emphasizing the need to create a world defined by prosperity, resilience, and peace for all.

The Summit of the Future is a UN high level meeting to enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance, reaffirm existing commitments including to the SDGs and the UN Charter, and move towards a reinvigorated multilateral system that is better positioned to positively impact people’s lives.