Proposed SI-US development cooperation framework remains undecided

Solomon Islands is still waiting for a United States response to a proposed development cooperation framework between the two countries after three years of submission by the Solomon Islands Government.

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele told a weekend media conference that the US is an important traditional development partner of the Solomon Islands with relations between the two countries going back to the 2nd World War.

US presence in the Solomon Islands was pulled out during the ethnic tensions more than 20 years ago.

The US, however, recently sought re-engagement with the Solomon Islands by re-establishing its Embassy in Honiara two years ago.

During the process of re-engagement, officials from both governments held several dialogues during which the Solomon Islands Government later submitted a development cooperation framework for US consideration and an eventual response.

Prime Minister Manele said the Solomon Islands is keen to engage with the US by having an ongoing dialogue with them regarding the development aspirations of the country and its people through a mutually agreed development cooperation framework.

A development cooperation framework outlines and guides the interests of both sides in areas of cooperation.

“A draft is on their side, we gave them a draft almost three years ago, they have not responded to us but I feel that such a framework to guide our engagement and cooperation with the US is important because it is one that we would like to expand in terms of partnership because our development needs and priorities are broader and bigger,” Manele said.

Manele hoped the US would respond soon to further strengthen its relationship with the Solomon Islands.

Ends///