A 9-year-old girl tragically killed in a burning home

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson police station are investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl in a tragic burning incident at Tenaru bridge area recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal province, Chief Superintendent Rodney Kuma says, “The horrific incident has occurred after an argument between husband and wife.”

PPC Kuma says, “It was alleged that the father took a 1.5 litre bottle containing petrol and poured it all over their home.”

Chief Superintendent Kuma says, “It was then that the building caught on fire. The father, mother and their 5-year-old son escaped with injuries while the young girl sadly could not escape the fire.”

Mr. Kuma says, “Officers attended the scene and transported the victims to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) where they are being treated.”

“Condolences to the immediate family, relatives and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one.”

He says, “The deceased and her family of four live in a house near the road, where they also store petrol and other products for sale.”

Investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. Witnesses who are present that night are called on to come forward and help police with information.

