In-Building Wireless Global Market 2024 To Reach $27.06 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-building wireless market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.92 billion in 2023 to $16.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mobile data usage surge, transition to 4g networks, rapid smartphone adoption, enterprise mobility requirements, demand for high-quality indoor coverage.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global In-Building Wireless Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The in-building wireless market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to IoT expansion and connectivity needs, 5g and next-gen connectivity demand, rise in remote work infrastructure, smart building development, increased enterprise demand.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9406&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The In-Building Wireless Market

The growing demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the in-building wireless market going forward. Smartphones refer to cellular phones with a built-in computer and other functionality such as an operating system, internet browsing, and software application. As smartphones became a crucial part of everyday life, in-building wireless helps to provide a way to enhance and distribute wireless connections inside an office or residential building. As a result of the increase in smartphones and cellular subscribers, there is a growing demand for in-building wireless to provide seamless communication.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-building-wireless-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the In-Building Wireless Market Share?

Key players in the market include Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., NEC Corporation, Axell Wireless Ltd., Comba Telephone Systems Holdings Ltd., Dali Wireless Inc., Zinwave Limited, Airspan Networks, ZTE Corporation, Corning Inc., Solid Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., CommScope Holding Company Inc., AT&T Inc., Cobham Limited, TE Connectivity Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Anixter International Inc., Infinite Electronics Inc., JMA Wireless, Oberon Inc., Pierson Wireless Corp., Contela Inc., Corning Optical Communications LLC, Advanced RF Technologies Inc., Beatcom Inc.orporated, Bird Technologies.

Which Key Trends Are Driving In-Building Wireless Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are developing new active distributed antenna system to secure a competitive lead in the market. Active Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a wireless communication solution designed to enhance cellular network coverage and capacity in a specific area.

How Is The Global In-Building Wireless Market Segmented?

1) By Component: In-Building Wireless Infrastructure, In-Building Wireless Services

2) By Venue: Large venue, Medium venue, Small venue

3) By Business Model: Service Providers, Enterprises, Neutral Host Operators

4) By End Users: Government, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, Education, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The In-Building Wireless Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

In-Building Wireless Market Definition

In-building wireless is a telecommunications solution that enhances and distributes wireless connections inside any building or space. It is used for amplifying the cellular signal to provide connectivity to all devices in space.

In-Building Wireless Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global in-building wireless market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The In-Building Wireless Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on in-building wireless market size, in-building wireless market drivers and trends, in-building wireless market major players and in-building wireless market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

