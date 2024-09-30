adam.ai Sponsoring Enterprise Connect AI — How AI Transforms Meetings and Boosts ROI for Enterprises

adam.ai, A Feature-Rich Meeting Management Platform for Enterprises

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- adam.ai , an innovative AI-driven meeting management platform, backed by Atlassian Ventures and one of its portfolio companies, which is focused on transforming how enterprises capture, manage, document, and retrieve meeting knowledge, will participate as a silver sponsor at Enterprise Connect AI 2024, in Santa Clara, CA, in booth #3. Enterprise Connect AI, which takes place October 1-2, is a two-day summit to help IT leaders learn how AI can help make their end users more productive, contact centers more profitable, customer experiences more powerful, and IT operations more cost-effective.adam.ai will showcase its AI meeting assistant, iAdam , with live demonstrations by Business Director Kirsten Nielsen, CEO/Co-founder Abdullah Kamel , and CTO Ahmed Yasser. adam.ai will demonstrate how AI can transform meetings into valuable organizational assets that improve ROI and execution, the future of AI in meetings, and how AI can help enterprises transform scattered conversations into organizational assets that are captured, documented, shared, and retrieved.Kamel states, “We’re excited to demonstrate how iAdam helps enterprises harness the power of AI in meetings to improve project outcomes and boost ROI. We look forward to sharing more at the event.”Stay connected with adam.ai on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, or Facebook for updates.About adam.aiadam.ai is a leading AI-powered meeting management platform designed to help organizations capture, manage, and leverage meeting knowledge. With advanced features like automatic transcription, real-time decision tracking, and AI-powered insights, adam.ai transforms meetings into valuable organizational assets. Backed by Atlassian, the platform is trusted by enterprises and governments worldwide to streamline collaboration, improve project execution, and boost overall productivity. For more information, visit adam.ai.About Enterprise ConnectFor more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and other digital products. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.About Informa TechInforma Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in the global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Next-Gen Meeting Management Platform for Enterprises | Most Intuitive, Comprehensive, and Integrative

