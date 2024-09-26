Global Immunoassay Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Immunoassay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Immunoassay Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The immunoassay market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.75 billion in 2023 to $36.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease prevalence, aging population, infectious disease outbreaks, point-of-care testing, increased research funding.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Immunoassay Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The immunoassay market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $47.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, expansion in emerging markets, pandemic preparedness, cancer diagnostics, shift to home-based testing.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Immunoassay Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9838&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Immunoassay Market

The increasing numbers of infectious and chronic illnesses are expected to propel the growth of the immunoassay market in the coming future. Chronic illnesses are characterized generically as those that persist for a year or more, need continuous medical care, restrict everyday activities, or both. Infectious illnesses are ailments caused by organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Numerous creatures inhabit and dwell on the human body. Several infectious illnesses can be transmitted from person to person. Immunoassay is employed to detect several infectious and chronic diseases.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunoassay-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Immunoassay Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers GmbH, bioMérieux, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc., Quidel Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH, J Mitra & Co Pvt Ltd., Kamiya Biomedical Company, Tosoh Corporation, Gyros Protein Technologies AB, BioCheck Inc., Bio-Techn, DiaSorin S.p.A, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, QIAGE, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Hologic Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Eurofins Scientific, Abcam PLC, Enzo Biochem Inc., Luminex Corporation, Quanterix Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Waters Corporation, ZEUS Scientific Inc. .

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Immunoassay Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative immunoassay analyzers to gain a competitive edge in the market. Immunoassay analyzers are laboratory instruments designed to automate and facilitate the detection and quantification of biological molecules, such as proteins or hormones, by utilizing immunological reactions.

How Is The Global Immunoassay Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Reagents And Kits, Analyzers Or Instruments, Software And Services

2) By Specimen: Blood, Saliva, Urine, Other Specimens

3) By Application: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease Testing, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End User: Research And Academic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies And CROs, Blood Banks, Hospitals And Clinics, Clinical Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Immunoassay Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Immunoassay Market Definition

Immunoassay is a bioanalytical test that employs antibody attachment to antigens to detect and quantify specific chemicals. Diseases can be diagnosed using immunoassays. Furthermore, information from test findings concerning an illness may be used to establish a course of therapy. This technique relies primarily on a competitive binding response for a finite number of receptors on an extremely specific anti-analyte antibody between a set quantity of labeled versions of an analyte and a substantial portion of an unmarked sample analyte.

Immunoassay Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global immunoassay market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Immunoassay Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on immunoassay market size, immunoassay market drivers and trends, immunoassay market major players and immunoassay market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market-report

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.