Deputy Minister Narend Singh on recently inscribed heritage sites in UNESCO'S World Heritage Sites list

South African Human Rights and Liberation Struggle Sites, and the Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa were recently inscribed in the prestigious list of UNESCO'S World Heritage Sites at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

“As we mark Heritage Day today, let us celebrate the recognition of the recently inscribed South Africa’s heritage sites which inspires humanity, reconciliation and understating of the origins of modern human behaviour,” said Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh.

The inscribed sites termed as The Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, which is a serial property comprising of fourteen (14) components that are located in four provinces and seven municipalities across South Africa are, the Union Buildings, Constitution Hill, Liliesleaf, Sharpeville (comprising three component parts), Walter Sisulu Square, 16 June 1976: The Streets of Orlando West, University of Fort Hare and ZK Mathews House (Comprising two component parts), Mqhekezweni, Waaihoek and Ohlange.

Collectively, this serial property demonstrates the events and ideas that served as the core of South Africa's liberation struggle, which continue to inspire humanity and the embrace of reconciliation, a quarter century later.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee further inscribed three Middle Stone Age sites as recognition of South Africa's significant contribution to the understanding of the origins of modern human behaviour.

The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa.

The sites are located in the Western Cape Province and KwaZulu-Natal. The three sites are: Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay, Western Cape; Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay, Western Cape and Sibhudu Cave in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

The inscription of these two serial properties (The Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites and The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa), increases South Africa's list of World Heritage Sites to 12.

A UNESCO world heritage site is listed by the organisation as being of special cultural or physical significance. The organisation catalogues, names and conserves sites of outstanding cultural or natural importance to the common heritage of humanity. While each world heritage site remains part of the legal territory of the province wherein the site is located, the UNESCO considers it in the interest of the international community to preserve each site.

For site to be awarded a world heritage status, it has to be recognised as having global historical or environmental significance‚ signify a phenomenal achievement of humanity or reveal ancient civilisations. The recognition allows the country to access funds for conservation from the World Heritage Fund. To be accepted onto the list‚ a country must meet stringent criteria and show how the site will be conserved.

“Let us continue to honour our nation’s diverse culture and rich heritage,” concludes Deputy Minister Singh.

