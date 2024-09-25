Deputy Minister Alvin Botes co-chairs South Africa Hungary Political Consultations, 23 Sept

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will co-chair the South Africa-Hungary Political Consultations with his counterpart, Mr Levente Magyar, Minister of State of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on Monday, 23 September 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.

The meeting seeks to consolidate and further enhance diplomatic and political cooperation between South Africa and Hungary and deepen understanding of regional, multilateral and global issues of mutual concern.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Hungary are managed through Annual Political Consultations, co-chaired by the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) that is co-chaired by the Deputy Minister of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Hungary regards South Africa as an important country in Sub-Saharan Africa, which is said to be its second-biggest trading partner after Egypt on the continent and fifth most important outside the European Union. Hungary is offering 100 fully funded scholarships for Bachelor, Masters & PhDs.