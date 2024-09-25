Social Development hosts dialogues to promote positive parenting 25 to 27 Sept

Children learn and develop best when they have strong, loving and positive relationships with parents and caregivers who play an important role in their lives.

The positive relationships are the cornerstone of good communication and strong families that nurture, protect and support children to reach their full potential.

Parents and caregivers who actively and openly discuss age-related issues with children and adolescents in are well-placed to provide valuable support and guidance to help them make informed choices on important life matters such as sex and sexuality, school drop-out, online safety, teenage pregnancy and substance use - amongst other social ills.

To promote positive parent and caregiver-child relationships and facilitate meaningful discussions in the country, the Department of Social Development, will host a three-day Mothers-Daughters and Fathers-Sons Dialogues, scheduled as follows:

Date: 25-27 September 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province

Members of the media interested in attending and covering the Mothers-Daughters and Fathers-Sons Dialogue may contact Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane

