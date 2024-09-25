Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala oversees implementation of eviction orders in state owned properties around Mthatha, 25 Sept
Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister, Sihle Zikalala, together with the Eastern Cape Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, will on Wednesday 25 September, undertake Operation Bring Back (OBB), overseeing the implementation of eviction orders in state owned properties around Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape. This action is part of the Eastern Cape and nation-wide Government plan to reclaim unlawfully occupied state properties. Following the evictions, they will conduct an oversight visit to the construction of the Mqanduli Office Precinct in Mqanduli.
In the Eastern Cape, there are 82 properties that are currently going through legal channels including 57 eviction orders. Of these, 21 have been evaluated and are recommended for execution, with a target of completing 36 evictions by the end of the 2024/2025 financial year. All eviction actions will strictly adhere to legal standards and respect tenant rights.
The Mqanduli Office Precinct is designed to enhance local government services and stimulate economic growth in the area. This modern facility aims to improve accessibility for residents and provide a collaborative space for various government departments.
Details
Date : 25 September 2024
Venue : Mthatha, OR Tambo District
Time : 09h00
Media enquiries:
Bukiwe Cimela: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (National)
Cell: 076 420 8185
and
Zuko Mankazana: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (EC)
Cell: 060 983 7027
