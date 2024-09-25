Deputy Minister Narend Singh officiates SANParks’ reveal of Vision 2040 in Sandton, 26 Sept
The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Narend Singh, will officiate SANParks’ reveal of Vision 2040 on 26 September 2024 in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Vision 2040 is a collaborative, inclusive process that will re-imagine and co-create a new future for conservation in and through national protected areas.
The reveal is a culmination of a public consultation process, undertaken in the 18 months, wherein over 1600 people participated. A wide range of stakeholders participated including business, NGOs, traditional leaders, traditional healers, youth, women, tourism stakeholders and the academic community.
Vision 2040 is aimed at rallying South Africans to support SANParks as the agency entrusted with the management of our natural and cultural heritage. It heralds a new era of conservation and contributes to South Africa's international commitment on 30X30 as part of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Thursday, 26 September 2024
Time: 08:30am
Venue: Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng
To RSVP, please contact Michael Mokoena on 082 906 5795 / mmokoena@dffe.gov.za or Banele Mabena on 066 420 0144 / smabena@dffe.gov.za
For media enquiries, please contact
Peter Mbelengwa
Cell: 082 611 8197
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za
