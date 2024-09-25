Orthobiologics Market Set for 5.5% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 9.87 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Orthobiologics Market

Orthobiologics Market size was valued at USD 6.43 billion in 2023 to USD 9.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Orthobiologics Market size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 6.43 billion in 2023 to USD 9.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The rise in popularity and success rate of orthobiologic techniques for multiple treatments is considered one of the key drivers of this global market. An investigation by Manchester Metropolitan University's Professor Mark Slevin, a specialist in cell pathology, showed that about 70% of patients who receive orthobiologic therapy have positive results. According to the overall findings, more than 70% of the treated patients report notable benefits, including decreased pain and enhanced mobility.

The global orthobiologics market has witnessed an increase in demand due to the development of regenerative medicine coupled with a surge in minimally invasive procedures. This is due to there are more orthopedic cases than ever before, stem cell therapies continue to gain popularity while biomaterials are continuously being utilized for tissue repair and regeneration. For this reason, these elements have led to an increase in the scope of this field as well as technological advancement.

Orthobiologics Market Segmental Analysis

Global Orthobiologics Market is segmented by Product, Application, End User and Region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Synthetic Orthobiologics, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Allografts, Plasma-Rich Protein, Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, & Ambulatory Care Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, Dental Clinics and Facilities.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Spinal Surgery Efficiency and Market Evolution Over the Next Five Years

In August 2024, Zimmer Biomet disclosed the introduction of an advanced bone graft substitute that aims at improving spinal surgical efficacy. In this regard, it is anticipated that this latest product will have much influence on ortho biologics by factoring into better patient results and promote faster use of state-of-the-art regenerative alternatives within the next four to five years.

In July 2024, the partnership between a leading biotech company and Medtronic to set up socially relevant stem cell therapies for bone injuries is likely to transform the industry entirely. The collaboration will provide customized offering, perhaps redefining orthobiologics and consequently resulting in massive market expansions and technological innovations in subsequent years.

The report covers the following players:

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Globus Medical, Inc.

• Orthofix International N.V.

• RTI Surgical, Inc.

• Kuros Biosciences Ltd.

• Bioventus LLC

• Nuvasive, Inc.

• Seaspine Holdings Corporation

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

• Alphatec Spine, Inc.

• Orthocell Ltd.

• MiMedx Group, Inc.

• Orthofix Medical Inc.

• Bone Therapeutics SA

Game-Changing Acquisition and its Decade-Long Impact on Regenerative Medicine

In September 2024, Stryker Corporation's acquisition of a prominent regenerative medicine company is poised to revolutionize the field of orthobiologics. This initiative seeks to fuse cutting-edge cellular therapies with biomaterials, which may alter treatment methods and stimulate remarkable development and progress in this market for the next ten years.

In June 2024, the global launch of Smith & Nephew’s revolutionary bioengineered tissue scaffold is projected to set new industry standards. This breakthrough product, designed for complex orthopedic repairs, promises to enhance patient recovery and expand the market, fueling long-term advancements and setting a new trajectory for orthobiologics in the coming ten years.

New Benchmarks in Tissue Regeneration and Joint Preservation for Next Decade

In October 2023, Becton Dickinson introduced an advanced collagen scaffold that promises better integration and healing in orthopedic biomaterials. Similarly, in November 2024, AlloSource and a leading European biotech company launched a next-generation allograft aimed at speeding up the regeneration of tissues. Besides this, there are plans for launching Arthrex’s innovative cartilage repair system globally in December 2024 which is expected to redefine joint preservation standards. Collectively, these advancements are anticipated to drive significant market expansion, elevate treatment standards, and foster substantial growth in the orthobiologics sector, transforming patient outcomes and industry practices over the next few years.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Product

1. Viscosupplementation Products

2. Demineralized Bone Matrices

B. Application

1. Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis

2. Spinal Fusion

C. End User

1. Hospitals

2. Orthopedic Clinics

3. Ambulatory Care Centers

Rising Patient Satisfaction to Drive Market Dynamics and Future Industry Trends

That’s all right – you’re not alone. The global orthobiologics market is ready to change beyond recognition due to enormous improvements and higher rates of patients’ welfare. According to some studies, about 70% of patients’ conditions have greatly improved due to orthobiologic therapies – they feel less pain and move better than before. There are also some firms such as Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, and Smith & Nephew that make ground-breaking inventions in this field, buy-up smaller enterprises and release new medicines at the same time. These developments are expected to reshape treatment paradigms, enhance patient outcomes, and propel market expansion over the next decade. The continued evolution in biomaterials, stem cell therapies, and advanced surgical techniques underscores a promising future for the orthobiologics industry.

