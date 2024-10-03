Metal-Creditcard.com Discontinues NFC Tap Integration for Custom Metal Credit Cards to Preserve Product Integrity

Customized Metal Credit Card Metal-CreditCard.com Celebrates 10+ years Upgrading Plastic Card to Metal Since 2013

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal-CreditCard.com (MCC), a global leader in personalized, high-end metal credit cards, has officially announced its decision to discontinue its R&D to integrate NFC Tap technology into its custom metal cards. After a comprehensive exploration and development process, the company concluded that pursuing NFC Tap integration would fundamentally alter the elite feel, distinctive sound, and unique craftsmanship that define its premium cards. MCC is now redirecting its efforts toward innovations that align more closely with its brand values and customer expectations.

Preserving the Elite Feel and Sound of Custom Metal Cards

One of the hallmarks of MCC’s luxury custom metal credit cards is their distinctive full-metal construction, which provides both durability and a unique experience. Customers have come to expect the satisfying "twang" sound that custom metal cards make when dropped—an unmistakable signal of their prestige and exclusivity. However, integrating NFC Tap technology into these cards would require more than half of the card to incorporate plastic to allow for proper wireless functionality, fundamentally changing the card’s structure.

“Adding NFC Tap would mean sacrificing the very elements that make our cards special—the solid, premium feel and the signature ‘twang’ when the card hits a surface,” said Vincent Torres, CEO of Metal-CreditCard.com. “Our customers choose us because they want something distinct. By incorporating plastic into the design to support NFC, we would dramatically alter who we are as a company, the product we offer, and the service we provide. That’s simply not a compromise we’re willing to make.”

The Challenges of Integrating NFC Tap into Metal

NFC technology, which allows for contactless payments by tapping a card on a payment terminal, has become increasingly common in plastic credit cards. However, embedding this technology into a custom metal card presents significant technical challenges. Metal, being a conductive material, interferes with the wireless signals required for NFC functionality. To overcome this, most NFC-enabled metal cards use a significant amount of plastic, which diminishes the premium, durable feel that customers expect from a true metal credit card. “If I wanted to create a card like the American Express Platinum, which is not 100% metal, it’s more like maybe 40%, then I would have just done that from the beginning.” “If a client wants to keep their NFC Tap function, then they can easily link their debit card or credit card to their personal cell phone,” added Torres.

“Our Research and Development (R&D) team has spent a great deal of time trying to find a solution that would allow us to offer NFC Tap without compromising the full-metal construction of our cards,” said Gregory Everett, Head of R&D at MCC. “Unfortunately, any feasible solution would require us to substitute a substantial portion of the card with plastic. That’s just not in line with what we stand for.”

Protecting the Brand and Customer Experience

Since its founding in 2013, MCC has built its reputation on providing custom metal credit cards that are both luxurious and distinctive. The company’s decision to discontinue it's NFC Tap integration stems from a commitment to maintaining the high-end craftsmanship and exclusivity that have become synonymous with the brand. "I invented this entire process to upgrade basic plastic credit cards to 100% metal. Not some cheap half and half knock-off", add Torres.

“Metal-CreditCard.com is more than just a provider of custom credit cards—we’re a brand built on luxury and distinction,” said Torres. “To compromise the feel, sound, and structure of our cards would change the essence of our product and what it means to our customers. We’re focused on preserving the elite experience that comes with holding one of our full-metal cards. NFC simply didn’t fit into that vision.”

Shifting Focus to Other Innovations

While the decision to step away from NFC Tap integration may come as a surprise, MCC is committed to continuous innovation. The company is exploring new ways to enhance the customer experience and improve the design, durability, and personalization of its products, without compromising the core values that make Metal-CreditCard.com stand out.

“Rather than altering our product to accommodate NFC, we’ve chosen to stay true to what makes our cards exceptional,” said Torres. “We’re excited to continue working on innovations that align with our brand, including enhanced personalization options, new finishes, and improvements in card durability. Our customers value the tactile experience of our metal cards, and we’re committed to making sure that never changes.”

Looking Ahead: A Commitment to Excellence

The discontinuation of the NFC Tap project underscores MCC’s dedication to providing luxury metal cards that balance high-end design with practicality. While NFC Tap will not be part of the company’s offering, MCC remains at the forefront of innovation in the custom metal credit card market, always focused on delivering the best possible experience to its customers.

“Our customers trust us to deliver a premium product, and part of that trust is knowing we won’t compromise on quality,” said Torres. “While NFC Tap wasn’t the right fit for our metal cards, we are continually looking for ways to push boundaries and exceed expectations in ways that truly reflect who we are as a brand.”

