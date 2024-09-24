State Secretary Štucin holds bilateral talks with Alexandre Fasel

SLOVENIA, September 24 - During the talks, State Secretary Štucin underlined the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. As the third largest investor in Slovenia, Switzerland is also its most important foreign trade partner.

Slovenia and Switzerland are partners in the Alpine region, where they participate in the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region (EUSALP), which Slovenia is chairing this year.

Slovenia supports Switzerland in developing closer relations with the EU. The two countries also cooperate successfully at the United Nations - Slovenia holds the presidency of the Security Council this month and Switzerland next month. In this context, the two state secretaries also exchanged views on international issues.