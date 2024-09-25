Grammy Winner Laufey Performs at LA Launch Party for Syracuse University’s New Bandier Music Business Master’s Program

Scholarship announced in Laufey’s name supports students of music business program at University’s Newhouse School

The talent, knowledge and passion that my team brings to our work every day are a direct result of the incredible education they received at Syracuse University” — Laufey

SYRACUSE , NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award-winning artist Laufey captivated the crowd at an invite-only launch party for Syracuse University’s new music business master’s program at Spotify Studios in Los Angeles.

Laufey performed “From the Start” and other hits from her decorated album “Bewitched” at the event Tuesday night, which also saw the announcement of a new scholarship in the artist’s name that supports international students or those in need of financial aid in the Bandier music business master’s program.

The Bandier master’s program, starting classes in summer 2025, expands on the success of the prestigious undergraduate program in the recording and entertainment industries at the University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. Both degree programs are named after Martin Bandier ’62, the legendary music publishing executive and Syracuse University Life Trustee. The master’s program was created in partnership with the College of Visual and Performing Arts School at Syracuse University, and reflects a true, cross-disciplinary, hands-on approach to study.

The Laufey Scholarship for Graduate Students will provide $100,000 over the next 10 years to the Bandier program.

In February, Laufey won the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award at the 2024 Grammys. She has deep connections to the Bandier program through her core team, which includes manager Max Gredinger ’13 from Foundations Music, attorney Harry Roberts ’12 from Mark Music & Media Law and publisher Gabz Landman ’12 from Warner Chappell Music.

The team also includes digital marketing manager Izzy Newirth ’23 and management coordinator Kaylee Barrett ’24 from Foundations.

“I’m incredibly proud to support this scholarship and be part of such an important moment for the Bandier program. The talent, knowledge and passion that my team brings to our work every day are a direct result of the incredible education they received at Syracuse University,” Laufey said.

“I hope this scholarship will help future students find the same success and fulfillment in the music industry,” Laufey added.

The Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries is regularly recognized as one of the top undergraduate music business programs in the country. Billboard magazine’s list of the world’s top music business schools has always included the Bandier program.

Created in 2006 at the Setnor School of Music in the University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Bandier program was the brainchild of three Newhouse alumni: Rob Light ’78, John Sykes ’77 and the late Phil Quartararo ’77, who suggested the concept to Martin Bandier.

The program established a solid foundation and grew at VPA before moving to Newhouse in 2017. Bandier students still take classes at VPA, as well as the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at the University.

The new Bandier music business master’s program will offer students the same top features that set apart the undergraduate program, delivering hands-on experiences and training for cutting-edge skills needed to make students job-ready upon graduation, as well as providing access to the large and loyal networks of Bandier and Newhouse alumni.

A comprehensive curriculum will cover topics, including music law, copyright, social media and the latest data tools used by top industry professionals. A key feature of the program will be a semester based in Los Angeles that provides students with valuable industry experience.

The new master’s program will be led by Bill Werde, director of the Bandier undergraduate program and former editorial director of Billboard.

“An overwhelming percentage of our undergrads are leveraging the skills, network and experiences built in the Bandier program into jobs upon graduation,” Werde said. “We look forward to welcoming these new graduate students into our community and working with them to develop the core that they need to succeed.”

Mark J. Lodato, dean of the Newhouse School, expressed gratitude to Laufey and her team for their commitment to helping Bandier master’s students succeed.

“Through the Bandier master’s program, students aspiring to work in the music industry will have exciting opportunities to hone the skills they learn in the classroom in real-world settings,” Lodato said. “We are so grateful to the Bandier alumni, who play pivotal roles working with such a gifted artist like Laufey, for setting examples for career success.”

