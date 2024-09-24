H.R. 9747 Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

Division A would provide for the continuation, through December 20, 2024, of the appropriations and authorities contained in the 12 regular appropriation acts for 2024, which were contained in divisions A through F of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (Public Law 118-42) and divisions A through F of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (P.L. 118-47). Estimates are annualized—that is, estimated as if appropriations were provided for the entire fiscal year.

Division B would revise the phase-in period for payment changes for Medicare clinical laboratory tests, provide additional funding for the Medicare Improvement Fund, and extend the authorization of several health and veteran programs. CBO's estimates of the budgetary effects of division B are summarized in Table 2. In keeping with title IV of division B, and at the direction of the House and Senate Budget Committees, that division is considered authorizing legislation and its budgetary effects are subject to pay-as-you-go procedures.