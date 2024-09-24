Governor Abbott Champions Texas’ Economic Development At South Texas Alliance Of Cities In McAllen

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas’ success at attracting and expanding economic development projects across the state and in the Rio Grande Valley during a fireside chat at the South Texas Alliance of Cities quarterly meeting in McAllen.

"Looking at the growth, prosperity, and economic opportunity in this region, there has never been a better time to have a business in the Rio Grande Valley," said Governor Abbott. "Our goal is to make sure that we will be able to move at the speed of business for everybody in the Rio Grande Valley and across South Texas. Texas will continue to ensure we are providing resources from the abundance that the state of Texas has to each city and county to help their residents. Texas would not be Texas if it weren’t for what cities and local economic development organizations are doing at the local level. Working together, we will do everything we can to build a better, bigger Texas for years to come.”

During the fireside chat with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Governor Abbott noted that Texas has won the Governor’s Cup for 12 years in a row for the most corporate relocation and expansion projects in the nation thanks to the state’s business-friendly policies and economic development incentive tools. The Governor also touted the recently adopted $148 billion transportation investment to expand and improve roads across the state for the next 10 years. Additionally, the Governor mentioned that the state is creating a water fund and a comprehensive water development plan to help communities and Texans from the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Governor was joined at the quarterly meeting by Brownsville Mayor John Cowen, Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza, Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda, Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Transportation Commission Chairman Bruce Bugg, Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade, and Texas Water Development Board Director Tonya Miller.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities was formed in 2023 with the aim of addressing any issues impacting the South Texas region.