Registration Now Open for Nerdearla 2024, Celebrating a Decade of Technology and Innovation

The Buenos Aires Planetarium showing Nerdearla's logo A real life Star Wars' R2D2 being displayed at Nerdearla Nerdearla's audience watching a performance by local nerd orchestra

Nerdearla (Spanish for "Nerd it up") expects 10,000 in-person participants and 30,000 online.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerdearla (Spanish for "Nerd it up"), the largest free technology conference in Latin America, is back for its 10th anniversary, set to take place until September 28, 2024. After the success of the second edition in Santiago de Chile, the event will once again be held in Buenos Aires and streamed online, offering a hybrid experience that brings together tech enthusiasts, professionals, and families from across the globe.

Nerdearla 2024 features over 150 talks, workshops, and activities, with more than 200 speakers representing 20 countries. The conference, organized by Sysarmy—the community of systems professionals—continues to champion Open Source and knowledge exchange in a welcoming, inclusive environment. The conference is 100% free for attendees and is backed by some of the most prestigious companies in the tech industry.

“We never imagined that what started as a small gathering of a few passionate nerds would grow into the region’s most significant free tech event, attracting over 30,000 attendees globally,” says Ariel Jolo, one of Nerdearla’s organizers. “Our goal has always been to create a space where people can share, learn, and be inspired by the latest technological advances.”

Highlights of Nerdearla 2024 include:

• Ken Thompson, creator of UNIX and recipient of numerous awards, will discuss his legacy in shaping modern computing.

• Radia Perlman, creator of the STP algorithm, that expanded the Internet will explore the current state of trust in digital networks.

• Guillermo Trotti, aerospace architect and designer for the International Space Station, will discuss his work on lunar mission modules.

• Clara O’Farrell, engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will share insights from the Perseverance rover’s Mars landing and her work on supersonic parachutes.

• Oscar Panno, legendary chess grandmaster, will give an exclusive interview reflecting on his career and the evolution of chess in Latin America.

• Live performances by the leading symphony orchestra for anime and video game music, plus family-friendly workshops on robotics and science, and an escape room challenge.

Nerdearla 2024 remains committed to accessibility, with all talks in English featuring Spanish subtitles, and live presentations with simultaneous interpretation. This year’s edition expects to exceed the 10,000 in-person attendees and 25,000 online participants from the previous year, bolstered by its recognition as an event of cultural interest by the Ministry of Culture of Argentina.

Nerdearla will also have it's first edition in Mexico City on November 7 - 9, 2024.

Register now to be part of the largest tech celebration in Latin America. https://nerdear.la.

Nerdearla 2023 recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.