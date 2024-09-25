AccuTune Offroad Introduces Ride Shocks: A New Suspension Line for Off-Road Enthusiasts and Daily Drivers

Logo for Ride Shocks Logo for Accutune Offroad. The team behind Ride Shocks The new RIDE Shocks by AccuTune Offroad are designed for maximum off-road performance and durability. Engineered with precision, these shocks feature a robust coilover system with a striking red and black color scheme, including a remote reservoir for imp

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AccuTune Offroad is proud to introduce Ride Shocks , a revolutionary suspension upgrade designed to elevate both off-road performance and on-road comfort. Engineered with durability and precision, Ride Shocks are built to provide a smooth ride for daily drivers while conquering the most challenging off-road terrain. The Ride Shocks line is backed by nearly 20 years of shock engineering expertise from Ryan Raker, founder and lead engineer at AccuTune Offroad.With a focus on customized fitment, Ride Shocks deliver a unique combination of durability and flexibility, allowing drivers to tailor their suspension system to their vehicle and driving style. Whether tackling tough trails or cruising through the city, Ride Shocks offer unmatched performance and ride quality. Currently available for a variety of vehicles including the Toyota Tacoma, Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco, Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus GX460 and Lexus GX470, the Ride Shocks line delivers maximum performance for these popular off-road vehicles, with plans to expand the product line for additional models in the near future."Ride Shocks were developed to bring drivers the best of both worlds", said Ryan Raker. "Our goal was to create a suspension upgrade that excels in extreme off-road conditions without sacrificing the smooth, comfortable ride required for everyday driving. We've designed these shocks with durability, customization, and reliability at the forefront."Key Features of Ride Shocks:Enhanced On-Road Comfort: Ride Shocks provide a smooth ride for daily driving, perfect for road use without compromising off-road capability.Extreme Off-Road Durability: Built to handle the toughest trails, Ride Shocks are designed to offer long-lasting performance even in harsh environments.Custom Fitment: Ride Shocks are offered in specific weight range options to meet the specific needs of the vehicle and driver, offering enhanced control and shock absorption. All shocks are pre-tuned and ready to ship.Trusted Engineering: Developed by a team of experts with decades of experience, Ride Shocks offer unmatched reliability and precision.AccuTune Offroad’s commitment to quality and innovation is the driving force behind Ride Shocks. "There’s real trust in our team," Ryan Raker added. "Ride Shocks were built by people who live and breathe off-roading. These shocks are made for you."Check Us Out at Off Road ExpoAccuTune Offroad is excited to showcase Ride Shocks at Off Road Expo in Pomona, Ca. where attendees can visit the AccuTune Offroad and Ride Shocks booth to experience firsthand what sets this brand apart from the competition. This is your opportunity to see the advanced engineering behind the Ride Shocks line and speak directly with the team that brought them to market.Ride Shocks are now available through www.rideshocks.com and through select retail partners. For those attending Off-Road Expo, make sure to stop by and explore what makes Ride Shocks the best in off-road suspension technology.For more information, visit Ride Shocks website or contact their team at (619) 810-9740.About AccuTune OffroadAccuTune Offroad is a leading innovator of custom tuning for off-road suspension systems, specializing in custom-tuned shocks for vehicles of all kinds. With nearly 20 years of experience in shock engineering, AccuTune Offroad is committed to delivering superior performance, precision, and customer satisfaction to off-road enthusiasts around the world.Media Contact:Ride Shocks MarketingPhone: (619) 810-9740Email: sales@rideshocks.comWebsite: www.rideshocks.com

