New Jersey's First Public Health Institute Announces Historic Selection of the Inaugural Executive Director

GLASSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors for the Center for Health Equity & Wellbeing announces the selection of Dr. Denise Anderson as the organization’s first executive director. Dr. Anderson will lead the state’s public health institute (PHI) in its mission to actively promote collaborative and community-driven partnerships to effect policies and practices that improve health, and systemically advance equity and quality of life for all. Dr. Anderson will work closely with the Board of Directors, New Jersey Department of Health, Acenda Integrated Health and many other statewide stakeholders to further establish the Center for Health Equity & Wellbeing as an integral component of the state’s public health infrastructure.“I am deeply honored to accept the inaugural Executive Director position at New Jersey's Public Health Institute, The Center for Health Equity and Wellbeing,” Dr. Anderson said. “This is an exciting and pivotal moment for New Jersey's public health ecosystem.”Well-respected in the public health field, Dr. Anderson has led programs across a wide range of areas, including HIV, sexually transmitted infections, tuberculosis, birth defects, developmental disabilities, chronic illnesses, maternal and child health, primary care, and COVID-19. She has also worked in workforce development, transitional housing, behavioral health, and youth programs.“On behalf of the National Network of Public Health Institutes (NNPHI), I congratulate The Center for Health Equity & Wellbeing on the selection of Dr. Denise Anderson as the inaugural Executive Director for New Jersey’s public health institute,” said Vincent Lafronza, NNPHI President and Chief Executive Officer. “The selection of an Executive Director is a critical step in building nimble, equity-focused capacity for the New Jersey public health system. NNPHI welcomes Dr. Anderson into the network of public health institute leaders across the country. We all look forward to our future collaborative efforts, including sharing resources and mentorship to support Dr. Anderson’s success.”Dr. Anderson earned her bachelor’s in human ecology with a concentration in dietetics from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, her Master of Public Health from Rutgers University, and her Ph.D. in urban systems from Rutgers University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.“The Board is excited to have Dr. Anderson lead the PHI into its next phase of development to help promote equitable care outcomes and access for the residents of New Jersey," said Melissa Fox, MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, Chairperson of the Board for The Center for Health Equity & Wellbeing. "Dr. Anderson’s extensive experience in public health, community-driven collaborations, development of equitable systems and commitment to our state made us completely confident that she was the ideal choice for this role and we look forward to supporting her success.”As a Newark native, Dr. Anderson co-chairs the Regional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)Committee with the Northern New Jersey American Red Cross, of which she is a board member. She also serves as the President-Elect of the New Jersey Public Health Association (NJPHA) and a board member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ), where she co-chairs the Disparity Study Task Force Committee.“Denise Anderson is a known leader and dedicated public health professional who is a familiar face to the New Jersey Department of Health,” said Health Commissioner Kaitlan Baston, M.D., of the New Jersey Department of Health. “As the Department’s former Executive Director for the Office of Primary Care and Rural Health and later the Maternal Care Quality Collaborative, she went on to establish the Department’s Rapid Mobile Response Team, which oversaw the facilitation of hundreds of COVID -19tests and vaccinations in communities statewide. We are excited to continue working with her on improving public health in New Jersey.”About The Center for Health Equity & WellbeingThe Center for Health Equity and Wellbeing is New Jersey’s first public health institute, dedicated to fostering collaborative and community-driven partnerships that drive impactful changes in health policies and practices. Our mission is to actively promote initiatives that improve health outcomes, strengthen public health infrastructure, and advance social justice to ensure equity and quality of life for all.

