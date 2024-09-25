“I felt so belittled” - Els’ story

Els was recently misdiagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). She sheds light on the ongoing stigma, misunderstanding and stereotyping she has faced from healthcare professionals because of this label.

My name is Els and I’m 25 years old. I’ve struggled with my mental health for 15 years, spending half of my life in and out of mental health services. Over the years, I’ve been diagnosed with several conditions: depression, anxiety, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and, more recently, BPD (borderline personality disorder).

On a day-to-day basis, I manage a generally low mood that can fluctuate to highs, and I frequently experience intrusive thoughts. There are times when I also face hallucinations, paranoia and intense suicidal urges.

I want to recognise the differing perspectives of BPD as a diagnosis. Whilst some people find it helpful, others have found it stigmatising and felt that it has not been properly applied. Whilst I acknowledge the varying perspectives, I personally feel the BPD diagnosis does not apply to me.