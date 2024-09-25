Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.24.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Steve Juarez, of Truckee, has been appointed to the California State Teachers’ Retirement Board. Juarez served as a Deputy State Treasurer at the California State Treasurer’s Office from 2016 to 2018. He was Associate Vice President of State Government Relations for the University of California from 2008 to 2016. Juarez was a Senior Investment Banker at J.P. Morgan from 2006 to 2008. He was Director of Financial Management for the J. Paul Getty Trust from 1998 to 2006. Juarez was Associate Vice Chancellor of Government and Community Relations for the University of California, Los Angeles from 1996 to 1998. He was Chief Legislative Representative for the County of Los Angeles in 1995. Juarez was Executive Director of the California Debt Advisory Commission from 1991 to 1995 and Principal Committee Consultant in the California State Assembly from 1987 to 1991. Juarez was Manager of Government Relations for the Los Angeles County Transportation Commission from 1984 to 1987. He was a Program Analyst in the Legislative Analyst’s Office from 1981 to 1984. Juarez is Chair of the National Association of Counties EDGE Board of Directors and a member of the California Museum and Keep Tahoe Blue Board of Directors. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Juarez is a Democrat.

Derek Urwin, of San Clemente, has been appointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Urwin has been an Assistant Adjunct Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles since 2022. He has been Chief Science Advisor at the International Association of Fire Fighters since 2021. Urwin has been a Firefighter and Engineer at the Los Angeles County Fire Department since 2010. He was a Firefighter at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue from 2007 to 2010. Urwin is a member of the Los Angeles County Firefighters IAFF Local 1014. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Urwin is registered without party preference.

Sandra Sims, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Baldwin Hills Conservancy Governing Board. Sims has been a Human Resources Business Partner and Personnel Manager for the University of California, Los Angeles since 2023. She was a Human Resources Manager for Long Beach City College from 2021 to 2023. Sims was a Freelance Reporter and Writer with various news publications from 2016 to 2021. She was a Principal Analyst and Policy Human Resources Analyst for the Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources from 2007 to 2016. Sims was a Civil Service Advocate for the Department of Children and Family Services at the Los Angeles County Department of Human Resources from 2006 to 2007. She is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Sims earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sims is a Democrat.