New Book: Nikkei Vision 2025 – 100 Game Changing Technologies

A new book from Nikkei BP identifies 100 technologies that will shape society over the next 5 years

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nikkei BP's specialist media editors and research lab fellows have selected 100 "game changing technologies" for this book, giving readers an insight into how society will look in five years' time. The technologies covered range from IT to electric appliances, and include automobiles, robots, construction, new media, healthcare, wellness, and biotechnology.One of the key technologies covered is AI, which is being applied in an increasing number of ways. In the coming years, AI is predicted to be used in such ways as "failure prediction" that can predict machine failure, and "behavior recognition" that can recognize human behavior and use the information for security purposes. AI is capable of automating, speeding up, and performing complex tasks more accurately. Understanding how AI is developing across a large group of technologies is essential for forecasting its future impact on society.Other state-of-the-art technologies covered in this book include: AI agents; fully automatic driving; nursing care robots; the industrial metaverse; nuclear fusion; perovskite solar cells; ocean digital twins; space-based solar power generation; iron and steel decarbonization; dedicated EV platforms; self-amplifying mRNA vaccines; optical satellite communication; cultured meat; green concrete; gigacasting; diamond semiconductors; PDCE lightning rods; smart tires; surrogate broodstock technology in aquaculture; and the delivery of medical supplies using drones.These technologies are set to be the basis for the growth of new businesses in the future.This book offers an insight into how such technologies are developing, and how they are interacting and influencing each other to shape society in the years to come.Table of ContentsChapter 1: Technology Expectation Rankings for 2030 - Fully automatic driving in first placeChapter 2: AI - Simplifying and automating complex tasks across a variety of fieldsChapter 3: IT & Communications - Evolution of expansive, high-speed communication and data collaboration technologiesChapter 4: Healthcare, Wellness & Agriculture - Development of technology reducing the burden on doctors and patientsChapter 5: Energy - Expectations for the realization of nuclear fusion and clean energyChapter 6: Electronics, Machinery & Materials - Emergence of semiconductors and materials leading to high efficiencyChapter 7: Mobility - Fully automatic driving and environmental load reduction at the core of developing technologiesChapter 8: Lifestyle & Workstyle - Emergence of new technologies in our daily lives, completely transforming living environmentsFor further details, please contact:

