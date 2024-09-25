Thursday's Calabasas Supports Alopecia Awareness Month with Innovative, Non-Surgical, Hair Loss Solutions

Thursday's Customer with alopecia areata and hair replacement

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss in nearly 7 million people. Thursday's Calabasas provides non-surgical hair loss treatments.

"We're committed to helping people with alopecia areata, hair loss, or thinning hair with our non-surgical, hair loss treatments which are non-invasive, painless, and versatile.” — Mike Garfinkel

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thursday's, a leader in non-surgical hair replacement in Los Angeles since 2002, is proud to announce its support of Alopecia Awareness Month , a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness, reducing the stigma, and providing support for individuals affected by alopecia areata.Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and elsewhere on the body and affects nearly 7 million people in the U.S. It can have a significant impact on a person’s self-esteem and quality of life. By addressing the challenges faced by individuals with alopecia areata, Thursday’s aims to foster a more compassionate and inclusive community."We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful, regardless of their hair condition," stated Mike Garfinkel, General Manager of Thursday’s Calabasas. "We’re committed to helping people with alopecia areata, hair loss, or thinning hair with our life-enhancing, non-surgical hair replacement solutions and hair loss treatments which are non-invasive, painless, customizable to match a desired look, and versatile,” Garfinkel added.For more information about Thursday’s and the treatments and services it provides to those suffering from alopecia areata and other hair loss challenges, please visit www.ThursdaysCalabasas.com or call (818) 225-2000.

