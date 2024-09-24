Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,437 in the last 365 days.

Task Force On Community Safety And Firearm Suicide Prevention

Public Meeting Notice

A meeting of the Task Force on Community Safety and Firearm Suicide Prevention will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. The public can attend virtually or by telephone.

Join meeting online:

Microsoft Teams
Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 272 867 063 547
Passcode: qejhGm

Join meeting by telephone:

+1 323-792-6149,,894415757# United States, Los Angeles
Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 894 415 757#

AGENDA
9:55 Begin call/sign in for video and audio connections
10:00 Call to Order, Welcome and Roll Call
10:05 Task Force Member Introductions
10:40 Overview of SB 1503
11:00 Discussion of Task Force Rules
11:15 Discussion of Public Records and Open Meetings Laws
11:35 Action item: Election of Chair
11:50 Action item: Ratify Task Force’s 9/15/24 Report
11:55 Announcements
Noon Adjourn 

Additional information about the task force can be viewed at:
https://www.doj.state.or.us/oregon-department-of-justice/office-of-the-attorney-general/safety/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Task Force On Community Safety And Firearm Suicide Prevention

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more