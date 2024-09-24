Public Meeting Notice

A meeting of the Task Force on Community Safety and Firearm Suicide Prevention will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. The public can attend virtually or by telephone.

Join meeting online:

Microsoft Teams

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 272 867 063 547

Passcode: qejhGm

Join meeting by telephone:

+1 323-792-6149,,894415757# United States, Los Angeles

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 894 415 757#

AGENDA

9:55 Begin call/sign in for video and audio connections

10:00 Call to Order, Welcome and Roll Call

10:05 Task Force Member Introductions

10:40 Overview of SB 1503

11:00 Discussion of Task Force Rules

11:15 Discussion of Public Records and Open Meetings Laws

11:35 Action item: Election of Chair

11:50 Action item: Ratify Task Force’s 9/15/24 Report

11:55 Announcements

Noon Adjourn

Additional information about the task force can be viewed at:

https://www.doj.state.or.us/oregon-department-of-justice/office-of-the-attorney-general/safety/