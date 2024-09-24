Public Meeting Notice
A meeting of the Task Force on Community Safety and Firearm Suicide Prevention will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. The public can attend virtually or by telephone.
AGENDA
9:55 Begin call/sign in for video and audio connections
10:00 Call to Order, Welcome and Roll Call
10:05 Task Force Member Introductions
10:40 Overview of SB 1503
11:00 Discussion of Task Force Rules
11:15 Discussion of Public Records and Open Meetings Laws
11:35 Action item: Election of Chair
11:50 Action item: Ratify Task Force’s 9/15/24 Report
11:55 Announcements
Noon Adjourn
Additional information about the task force can be viewed at:
https://www.doj.state.or.us/oregon-department-of-justice/office-of-the-attorney-general/safety/