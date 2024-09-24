Governor Laura Kelly Declares September 23 – 27 as Kansas Falls Prevention Awareness Week

Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed September 23 – 27, 2024, as Kansas Falls Prevention Awareness Week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Older Adult Falls Prevention Coalition are committed to empowering all older adults in Kansas to reduce their risk of falls, which is one of the most significant causes of severe injury and death among people over age 65.

“Injuries from falls are largely a preventable community health problem,” Daina Zolck, KDHE Section Director for Injury and Violence Prevention, said. “This proclamation emphasizes the importance of ensuring all Kansas citizens are aware of this issue and taking steps to protect themselves and those 65 years or older at increased risk of falling.”

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among people 65 and older in Kansas. It is estimated that for every older Kansas adult who dies from an unintentional fall, 61 more are treated in the emergency department for an unintentional fall-related visit. Falls threaten older adults’ safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs. However, the number of falls among older adults can be substantially reduced through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based falls prevention programs and clinical-community partnerships.

This annual event highlights the importance of recognizing and addressing the increase in falls among people 65 years of age and older. Falls can be reduced by utilizing cost-effective strategies, such as exercise programs to improve balance and strength, medication management, vision improvement, reduction of home hazards and fall prevention education.

Falls among older adults continue to be a national public health concern. They are preventable, and there are proven steps individuals can take to reduce their risk. Kansas Falls Prevention Awareness Week raises awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls and helping older adults live without fear of falling.

Please find the proclamation here.

