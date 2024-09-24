Public Notice of Sunshine Meeting - Omni CRA

Published on September 24, 2024

Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami will be participating in a Sunshine Meeting to discuss the expansion of the boundaries and extension of time for the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency. The Sunshine Meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at Miami City Hall in the City Commission chambers located at 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133. The City Commission chambers is accessible for members of the public to attend.

For more information regarding this meeting please contact 305-250-5430.