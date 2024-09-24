Solomon Islands and Vanuatu discuss International Shipping Registry

Hon Manasseh Maelanga and Hon. Marc Ati in Port Vila this week

The Honourable Minister for Infrastructure Development, Manasseh Maelanga, held a productive meeting today with his Vanuatu counterpart, Honourable Minister Marc Ati, in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties in the maritime sector.

The meeting, held in Port Vila, focused on the Solomon Islands Government’s (SIG) intention to establish its own International Shipping Registry as part of its broader maritime strategy.

Minister Maelanga emphasized the significance of the initiative, noting that establishing an International Shipping Registry aligns with the national government’s 100 Days Program.

He highlighted that this initiative will contribute to the Solomon Islands’ economic growth and enhance its position in global maritime affairs.

The discussion also drew on Vanuatu’s experience, as Minister Ati shared insights from Vanuatu’s successful registry, providing a valuable learning opportunity for the Solomon Islands.

Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further collaboration, with a focus on fostering regional partnerships that promote the sustainable development of the Pacific’s maritime resources.

The meeting marks a significant step forward in the Solomon Islands’ maritime ambitions, with further consultations and collaborations planned in the coming months.

