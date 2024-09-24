Mangau advise public to ignore a Gmail account bear his name to threaten people on police cases

The Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Mr. Mostyn Mangau advises the general public to be careful when receiving a Gmail account bearing his name for personal interest in police cases.

The Gmail account that has been sent to certain individuals and threaten them to request them for immediate response to the Court’s decision on some case files.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “If you see an email magaumostyn.com.rsipf.2023@gmail.com with my name on it please just delete or ignore it. The email that has been sent by the sender is not the correct one and it has the wrong signature and address on it.”

Mr. Mangau said, “I want to inform you, my good people, that this type of scam might lead us into some sort of money scheme. So be careful when you receive such an email in my name.”

