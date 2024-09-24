Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,439 in the last 365 days.

Mangau advise public to ignore a Gmail account bear his name to threaten people on police cases

Mangau advise public to ignore a Gmail account bear his name to threaten people on police cases 

 

The Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Mr. Mostyn Mangau advises the general public to be careful when receiving a Gmail account bearing his name for personal interest in police cases.

The Gmail account that has been sent to certain individuals and threaten them to request them for immediate response to the Court’s decision on some case files.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “If you see an email magaumostyn.com.rsipf.2023@gmail.com  with my name on it please just delete or ignore it. The email that has been sent by the sender is not the correct one and it has the wrong signature and address on it.”

Mr. Mangau said, “I want to inform you, my good people, that this type of scam might lead us into some sort of money scheme. So be careful when you receive such an email in my name.”

 

//End//

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mangau advise public to ignore a Gmail account bear his name to threaten people on police cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more