Final Countdown to FGI Chicago's 10th Rising Star Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just weeks to go, excitement is building for the milestone 10th FGI Chicago Rising Star Awards , set to take place on October 15, 2024, at the iconic Palmer House Hilton during Chicago Fashion Week. This event promises to be a night of glamour, recognition, and celebration of Chicago's vibrant fashion industry.Celebrating Fashion Excellence: FGI Chicago is proud to collaborate with Neiman Marcus to honor the esteemed Mark Badgley and James Mischka of Badgley Mischka with the Fashion Icon Award. This accolade celebrates their significant contributions to the fashion industry and their enduring impact on style and elegance worldwide.The ceremony will highlight an evening dedicated to innovation, style, and recognition of emerging talents within Chicago’s vibrant fashion scene.Special Guests: FGI Chicago is thrilled to announce that Robin Harris, renowned Founder and CEO of Model Atelier and Confidence Apparel, will emcee the event. Harris’ dynamic presence and deep industry knowledge will add a unique flair to the evening’s proceedings.Event Details:Date: October 15, 2024Location: Palmer House Hilton, Chicago6:00 PM: Begin the evening with a cocktail reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Enjoy a live performance by classically trained pianist Dr. Rochella Ostrowski. Participate in a raffle offering various exclusive Chicago designer items and unique experiences.7:00 PM: Commence the award presentations.8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Network and socialize with professionals from the fashion industry.Exciting Raffle Opportunity: The event will feature a raffle with coveted fashion items and experiences. Highlights include a luxury leather backpack, a designer wool coat, and a gift card for customizable shoes. The raffle also features exquisite jewelry pieces and styling experiences, offering something for every taste and style. Open to both attendees and the public, online entries are available at https://go.rallyup.com/fgichicagoraffle Proceeds support FGI Chicago's mission to foster talent in the local fashion industry, ensuring the continuation of programs like the Rising Star Awards. Don't miss this chance to win while supporting the future of fashion in Chicago!Honorary Awards:Creative Innovation Award: Presented to Delphine Pontvieux, celebrated NYET Jewelry designer, for her outstanding contributions to fashion and design, using unconventional materials, such as her recent collection, “Caoutchouc,” which utilizes natural rubber. This award will be presented by Robin Harris.Technology Innovation Award: Awarded to Dana Todd, founder of Balodana, for her pioneering work in fashion technology, revolutionizing the accessibility of sustainable high-quality personalized clothing at affordable prices. This award will be presented by Traci Button, Luxury Manager at The RealReal.Rising Star Award Finalists & Presenters:Fashion Accessories:Finalists: ALLY Shoes, Coco + Peach Jewelry, Seres FootwearPresented by Shernett Swaby, past FGI Chicago Rising Star Award Winner, Project Runway top 5 Finalist, fashion artist and founder of Swaby.Fashion Apparel:Finalists: Anna Martz Designs, aSady, Ellie Day SportswearPresented by Janet Mandell, founder of Janet Mandell: Luxury Styling & Curated Fashion Rental.Fashion Content Creator:Finalists: Melissa Carter (theklosetqween), Niki Southern (streetstylechicago), Teddi Krochman (teddilovesfashion)Presented by Candace Jordan, media personality, Associate Publisher of Chicago Star Media, and founder of Candid Candace.Fashion Stylist:Finalists: Elizabeth Grace Kelly, Style by Kimi (Kimi Ellwein), Humans of High Fashion (Nasreen Hussain).Presented by Rachel J Penca, founder of Rachel J Styling, The Stylist Symposium, and adjunct professor at Columbia College.FGI Chicago members nominated and voted for the winners, who will be announced during the event.Ticket Information: Tickets are available now: $180 for FGI Members / $200 for the public. Secure your place at this milestone event for FGI Chicago and be part of celebrating the future of fashion. https://FGIChicagoRisingStarAwards.eventbrite.com Sponsorship Opportunities: Opportunities for sponsorship are still available. For more details on sponsorship tiers and benefits, please review our sponsorship packet or contact us directly at FGIChicago@gmail.com. https://bit.ly/FGIChicagoRisingStar2024Sponsorship About Fashion Group International (FGI): Founded in 1928, Fashion Group International is a global membership organization dedicated to advancing professionals in fashion and related industries. FGI fosters a community for discussion and connection across various sectors, providing resources and education for career development.Contact Information: FGI ChicagoEmail: FGIChicago@gmail.comJoin us in celebrating the future of fashion at the FGI Chicago 10th Rising Star Awards. 