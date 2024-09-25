THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE PODCAST SEASON 2 PREMIERE'S OCTOBER 10th CELEBRITY GUESTS,& CELEBRITY CO-HOSTS A MUST SEE

The Discovery Pod with Eve is a fun, informative entertainment podcast that will feature celebrities from the worlds of tv, film, music, fashion, & business, we hope to inspire in each episode.”
— Eve Richards, Host of The Discovery Pod with Eve
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashionista, actress and now Podcast Host Eve Richards hit podcast THE DISCOVERY POD WITH EVE announced it will premiere season 2 on Thursday October10, 2024. www.thediscoverypodwitheve.com


Richards said, “Every Thursday at 12:00pm noon (PST) a new episode will drop, The Discovery Pod with Eve is a fun, informative entertainment podcast that will feature celebrities from the worlds of tv, film, music, fashion, & business, we hope to inspire in each episode.”

This new season brings bigger celebrities appearing on the show, and Celebrity co-hosts. It’s going to be a great season. We kick off with Bob Gale, who is the creator, producer, of all the BACK TO THE FUTURE Film Franchise and the hit BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

This season will also see Celebrities co-hosting episodes with Eve!
The podcast can be heard everywhere Podcasts are available including Apple, Spreaker, Spotify, IHeart radio, Google, Amazon/Audible, cast box, Deezer, Podcast Addict, and Podchaser to name a few, and can be see weekly on YouTube at The Discovery Pod with Eve channel.

Some of the guests for this season are: Bob Gale, Emmy Nominee David A.R. White, Academy Award nominee Carol Connors, Hollywood Walk of Fame star Kate Linder, TV Icon Burt Ward, Claudia Wells and many others.

