Eagle Manufacturing: A 125-Year Legacy in Yes, West Virginia

For over 125 years, Eagle Manufacturing has been a vital part of West Virginia’s industrial heritage, growing from humble beginnings into a global leader in industrial safety products. Founded in 1894 in Wellsburg by three brothers—James, Harry, and Samuel Paull—along with their brother-in-law, W.C. Jacob, the company started as a decorative glass factory. Over the decades, Eagle Manufacturing has continuously adapted to meet the needs of an ever-changing market, evolving into a premier manufacturer of industrial safety and material handling products.

What has remained constant throughout Eagle’s history is its unwavering commitment to three core principles: integrity, innovation, and customer service. These values have guided the company through periods of growth and transformation, allowing it to stay ahead of industry trends while maintaining a strong connection to its roots.

A key factor in Eagle Manufacturing’s success is the dedication and hard work of the people of West Virginia. For generations, the community has rallied behind the company, providing a skilled workforce that has been instrumental in Eagle’s evolution. It’s the spirit of the local community and the commitment of its employees that have enabled Eagle to not only survive but thrive for more than a century.

One of Eagle Manufacturing’s most iconic products is the Eagle oil can, developed in 1907. Manufactured at the company’s West Virginia plant, this product quickly became essential for safety across various industries. The Eagle oil cans journey mirrors that of the company itself—weathering two World Wars, contributing to the war effort, and transitioning from metals to plastics. It remains a symbol of Eagle’s enduring commitment to quality and safety.

In 2013, Eagle Manufacturing expanded its production capacity and distribution capabilities with the addition of an innovative fabrication center and engineering lab. This expansion marked a new chapter in the company’s history, allowing it to continue delivering high-quality products to customers around the world. In 2018, Eagle joined the Justrite Safety Group, further solidifying its position as a global leader in industrial safety.

Today, Eagle Manufacturing, as part of the Justrite Safety Group, continues to protect people, property, and the planet with cutting-edge safety solutions. The company’s products are designed, developed, and manufactured right here in West Virginia, a testament to the enduring legacy of the community and the people who have worked tirelessly to make Eagle what it is today.

As Eagle Manufacturing looks to the future, it remains deeply rooted in the values that have defined it for over a century. The company’s legacy is not just one of industrial achievement, but of the community, family and hard work that have made it a true West Virginia success story.