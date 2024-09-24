F-35 Lightning II leads charge in 5th-generation warfare, strengthens global partnerships

The F-35 Lightning II is redefining modern air combat and bolstering international defense partnerships, positioning itself at the forefront of the United States' efforts in the great power competition.

During a panel discussion at the Air & Space Forces Association's Air, Space and Cyber Conference, top Air Force leaders highlighted the transformative impact of the F-35 as a fifth-generation joint fighter.

"Hands down, without a doubt, the F-35 is the aircraft to take into combat," said Maj. Gen. Gina Sabric, commander of the 10th Air Force. An experienced pilot who has flown multiple fighter jets, Sabric emphasized the F-35's advanced technology, situational awareness and interoperability. "It's the quarterback of the entire fight," she added.

Technological Leap Forward

The F-35's cutting-edge sensors, stealth capabilities, and data fusion technology provide pilots with unmatched situational awareness. This allows for real-time data sharing and coordination among various assets on the battlefield.

Maj. Gen. David G. Shoemaker, director of operations for Air Combat Command, noted that the F-35's connectivity reshapes how the U.S. Air Force fights alongside allies.

"It's easy to just use the template of other aircraft programs... but with the F-35, it goes far beyond that," he said. "It really has added a whole new layer, well beyond just interoperability."

Enhancing Training and Infrastructure for Future Success

Transitioning to the F-35 has been an opportunity to innovate and improve upon existing systems, including funding strategies, infrastructure development, and synchronization of training for pilots and maintainers.

At Hill Air Force Base, Utah, the Program Integration Office (PIO) played a crucial role in coordinating the F-35 transition.

"The PIO consisted of both active-duty and Reserve personnel working together to ensure a smooth transition," Sabric said. "They worked on training, facilities, maintenance—everything needed for bringing in the F-35."

Strengthening International Partnerships

Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt, Program Executive Officer for the F-35 Joint Program Office, highlighted the aircraft's role in enhancing global alliances.

"Ten years from now, there will be 700 F-35s in Europe, with only 60 being U.S. aircraft stationed there," Schmidt said. "From a taxpayer and warfighting perspective, that is unbelievable."

The F-35 program fosters unprecedented levels of interoperability and collaboration among partner nations, which is critical in the current geopolitical climate.

"There’s nothing better than having an F-35 pilot in the room talking about how great this airplane is," Schmidt added. "We’ve flown 900,000 hours. We've got over 1,000 of them. We have some of the most advanced exercises going on in the world, literally every single day."

Modernizing Sustainment and Development

Congress has directed the transition of F-35 sustainment responsibilities from the Joint Program Office to individual services. Schmidt addressed this shift, noting the need for careful planning to maintain shared resources and standards among all users.

"We are working through exactly what makes sense to transition," he said. "We want to make sure we fully utilize our depots and sustainment enterprises within the services."

The F-35 program is also reimagining its Block 4 modernization effort to align capabilities with technical maturity and delivery capacity.

Air Force Reserve: A Strategic Asset

The Air Force Reserve (AFR) plays a vital role in the F-35 program, providing experienced pilots and maintainers.

"The Reserve component, just like the active duty, is tasked within the Air Force Generation (AFFORGEN) cycle," Sabric said. "We have been in this from the beginning."

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, leaders are optimistic about the future of the F-35 program.

"As we grow into this together, there are going to be lessons learned," Sabric said. "It's an exciting place to be, and I think it's a great place for the Air Force to be right now."

Schmidt echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration.

"This program brings together a global coalition," he said. "We need to make it all it can be.”