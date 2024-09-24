SMCC Becomes Exclusive Distributor for SpEC in Saudi Arabia

Building Materials Range Building materials for every application SMCC Logo

SMCC signs exclusive agreement with SpEC, expanding access to advanced sealants, construction chemicals, and engineering solutions across Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMCC to distribute SpEC's advanced sealants and construction solutions, supporting Saudi Arabia's construction growth.

SMCC (Specialty Materials Chemicals Company) has entered into an exclusive distributorship agreement with SpEC (Specialty Engineering Chemicals), a leading manufacturer of construction chemicals and building materials. This agreement designates SMCC as the sole distributor of SpEC products across Saudi Arabia, expanding the availability of specialized construction solutions, including advanced sealants, within the Kingdom.

SpEC's product range includes high-performance sealants, protective coatings, concrete repair systems, industrial flooring solutions, waterproofing materials, and epoxy systems. These products are widely recognized for their ability to enhance the durability and performance of construction projects, ensuring long-lasting protection against environmental and operational stresses.

Supporting Construction Growth in Saudi Arabia

This distributorship comes at a time when the Saudi construction industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by large-scale infrastructure and development projects aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative. The availability of SpEC products through SMCC is expected to support the demands of this expanding sector, providing access to high-performance solutions, such as advanced sealants, designed to meet the region’s unique construction challenges.

SMCC's role as the exclusive distributor will not only increase the reach of SpEC's product offerings but will also provide construction professionals with access to technical expertise and support services. These services include consultation and guidance to ensure optimal use of SpEC products in both new and existing construction projects.

Leadership Perspectives

Amin Mahmoud, Regional General Manager of SMCC, commented on the agreement, stating, “This partnership with SpEC represents a significant milestone for SMCC. It allows us to provide the Saudi market with a comprehensive range of high-quality construction chemicals and sealants, furthering our mission to offer innovative and durable solutions for the country's infrastructure projects. We are confident that SpEC's products, known for their reliability and performance, will contribute greatly to the Kingdom’s development goals.”

Elia Kazan, Global Sales & Marketing Director of SpEC, added, “We are excited to partner with SMCC as our exclusive distributor in Saudi Arabia. SMCC’s understanding of the local market, combined with our advanced range of sealants and other construction solutions, positions us well to support the Kingdom’s growing construction sector. Together, we aim to deliver sustainable, high-performance products that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

About SMCC

SMCC (Specialty Materials Chemicals Company) is a leading supplier of specialty materials, chemicals, and industrial solutions based in Saudi Arabia. The company provides innovative and sustainable solutions for various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure. SMCC’s portfolio includes a range of high-performance products designed to meet the evolving needs of the region.

About SpEC

SpEC (Specialty Engineering Chemicals) is a manufacturer of high-performance construction chemicals with a strong presence in the Middle East and internationally. SpEC’s product offerings include sealants, waterproofing systems, concrete repair solutions, and protective coatings, designed to enhance the longevity and resilience of construction projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

