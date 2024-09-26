Philo Ventures Announces the Opening of Tammah Jackson Hole Resort

Winter at Tammah Jackson Hole

New Resort Located Less Than 5 Minutes from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Teton National Park

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philo Ventures is pleased to announce the opening of glamping destination Tammah Jackson Hole , nestled at the base of the Teton Mountains. Tammah’s location is unmatched, only minutes away from the first chair at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and the entrance to Grand Teton National Park.Tammah offers visitors an unparalleled glamping experience, allowing guests to stay in private geodesic domes featuring king-sized beds, bunks for families, heating and A/C, and en-suite bathrooms—and to enjoy amenities such as an onsite sauna and cold plunge. In the warmer months, guests can also enjoy complimentary s’mores by the open fire at night, or check out onsite e-bikes to explore the beautiful surroundings.“As we worked on the plans and development of Tammah, we sought to give visitors this sort of paradoxical experience, where they could enjoy the ultimate in comfort but at the same time immerse themselves in the outdoors,” said Jon Hooke, CEO of Tammah Jackson Hole. “Tammah is this incredible and unique intersection of comfort and nature, without allowing either one to compromise the other.”Tammah is open year round, making it ideal for exploring nearby surroundings in the summer, but also for world-class skiing at nearby Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which is located less than 5 minutes from Tammah.Tammah is situated on 4.4 acres of land at the base of the Teton Mountains and offers 11 private, 540 sq. ft. geodomes for visitors. Since its recent opening, Tammah has received exceptional guest reviews, with a 5.0 rating on TripAdvisor.“We are thrilled that guests are enjoying their stay at Tammah–both the incredible location and accessibility to national parks and Jackson, as well as the on-site comforts and activities,” said Hooke. “We look forward to and appreciate our guests’ feedback and will continue to enrich the Tammah guest experience.”Tammah was built from the ground up by Philo Ventures’ real estate division, Philo Development Group, and is operated and managed in-house through Basecamp Hospitality, a portfolio company created within Philo Venture’s studio.About Tammah Jackson HoleTammah Jackson Hole’s unique outdoor accommodations seek to immerse guests in nature without compromising comfort. Visitors enjoy temperature-controlled geodesic domes with amenities such as a full bathroom, a king-size bed, and a mini-kitchenette–all while enjoying the panoramic views of the Teton Mountains. At Tammah, we believe that nature heals, and invite everyone to experience the beauty of Jackson Hole and its incredible surroundings from the comfort and serenity of Tammah Jackson Hole. For more information, visit tammah.co.About Philo VenturesPhilo Ventures is a Utah-based venture group, driving innovation and economic growth through its startup studio, venture fund, and real estate development group. Led by serial entrepreneurs Chad Staheli, Cory Cozzens and Greg Whitehead, Philo’s diverse portfolio includes aerospace tech, AI software for healthcare, B2B SaaS, insurtech, hospitality, and innovative land development projects. Notable Utah business leaders, such as Christian Gardner and Dan Shaw, serve as advisory and capital partners. For more information, visit philo.ventures.About Basecamp HospitalityBasecamp Hospitality, a portfolio company of Philo Ventures, is dedicated to making beautiful places more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With a range of properties from hotels with onsite restaurants to glamping resorts, Basecamp offers authentic experiences for those seeking to connect with nature. Basecamp is proud to provide environments where guests can recharge and connect meaningfully with self, others, and their surroundings.

