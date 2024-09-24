Governor Newsom signs bills to fix failing sewer systems, help connect more people to clean drinking water

AB 805 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) mandates a public process to determine whether an administrator is needed and empowers the state to provide technical and financial support. Under the new law, the SWRCB can:

Designate failing sewer systems for administrative intervention.

Appoint qualified administrators to provide administrative, technical, operational, legal, or managerial services.

Offer technical assistance and financial support to improve service quality.

Facilitate a coordinated approach where both sewer and drinking water administrators are appointed, maximizing resources and efficiency.

“I deeply appreciate Governor Newsom signing Assembly Bill 805 and understanding the importance of this legislation to disadvantaged communities exposed to poorly managed sewer systems,” said Assemblymember Arambula. “Everyone should have access to safe and affordable drinking water and sanitation, and the residents of East Orosi know this better than almost anyone in California. I’m grateful to them and the Community Water Center for pushing for this legislation that I hope brings much-needed improvements.”

The Governor also signed SB 1188 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) to support small water systems by providing them technical resources to prevent failure, as well as AB 2454 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas) that would require rental property owners to participate in state programs for domestic well testing and to determine if remediation is needed to make the water clean.

“I thank Governor Newsom for signing this critical public health bill to further access to safe drinking water, a human right that over 700,000 Californians lack,” said Senator Laird. “Senate Bill 1188 helps safeguard this fundamental right by empowering the state to proactively identify and assist small water systems struggling with operational capacity that threatens water reliability.”

“Everyone should have the human right to safe drinking water,” said Assemblymember Lee. “Even when free domestic well testing programs are available, participation remains far too low. It puts people at risk of exposure to dangerous contaminants in their water, and AB 2454 will help prevent community members from drinking toxic water. We have to ensure that free domestic well testing programs are reaching the people who need them most.”

Why communities like East Orosi need this support

The need for this legislation has been underscored by alarming incidents in communities like East Orosi, where residents have been plagued by chronic sewage overflows. The residents of East Orosi have dealt with this crisis for long enough​.

AB 805 directly responds to these crises by allowing the SWRCB to appoint administrators to step in and manage sewer services, bringing in the expertise and accountability necessary to protect public health. The bill also aligns with California’s broader efforts to ensure that all residents, particularly in underserved rural areas, have access to clean, safe, and affordable water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation.

California’s fixing failing water systems, connecting people to clean drinking water

California’s landmark Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience (SAFER) drinking water program has made historic progress connecting people to clean, safe drinking water — distributing more than $1 billion in grants to disadvantaged communities. Since 2019, nearly 900,000 more Californians now have access to clean drinking water through state efforts.

This month, California marked 10 years since the enactment of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), a landmark law that is driving reductions in the overuse of groundwater to protect drinking water supplies for millions of Californians and make communities, agriculture and ecosystems more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

California distributed billions of dollars in tax refunds, utility and rent relief, small business grants and tax credits, and more through the Water and Wastewater Arrearages Payment Program, which announced that it distributed $880 million to clear water and wastewater bills of over 1.3 million households and businesses, or 4 million people.

California distributed $880 million to water systems and communities during the past fiscal year for projects that will benefit around 12 million Californians. 395 projects across the state have received funding to capture and recycle more water, recharge and protect groundwater, improve stormwater management, expand access to safe drinking water and improve sanitation.