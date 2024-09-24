Secretary Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Marsh Announce $5,399 Technology Grant for Shelbyville - Bedford Co. Public Library

September 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and State Rep. Pat Marsh today announced a Technology Grant totaling $5,399 for the Shelbyville - Bedford County Library. The funding will help cover the cost of laptops, software, monitors, and tablets.

“Libraries provide transformational environments where communities can come together, learn, and grow,” said Sen. Reeves. “Enhancing digital platforms within our local library system will help ignite curiosity in all who visit.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“As our world continues to evolve, public libraries remain a consistent beacon of knowledge for the communities they serve,” Marsh said. “These grants will help modernize the technology we have in Bedford County to ensure citizens are best served.”

This year $373,869 was awarded in technology grant funding to 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used for the purchase or replacement of computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Reeves and Rep. Marsh for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Reeves’ and Rep. Marsh’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

