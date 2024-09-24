Owners of Florida Labor-Staffing Companies Make Initial Appearance on Tax and Immigration Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

Two Ukrainian nationals made their initial appearance yesterday on a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Miami charging them with crimes related to labor-staffing companies they operated in Florida. The two men were extradited from the Kingdom of Thailand to the United States last week.

According to the superseding indictment, between August 2007 and July 2021, Oleg Oliynyk, Oleksandr Yurchyk and others owned and operated a series of labor-staffing companies in South Florida, including Paradise Choice LLC, Paradise Choice Cleaning LLC, Tropical City Services LLC and Tropical City Group LLC. The indictment alleges that the defendants, through these staffing companies, facilitated the employment in the hospitality industry of non-resident aliens who were not authorized to work in the United States. In addition, Oliynyk and Yurchyk allegedly conspired to defraud the IRS by, among other things, not withholding Social Security, Medicare and income taxes from these workers paychecks, and causing false corporate tax returns for the labor-staffing companies to be filed with the IRS.

Both defendants were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to harbor non-resident aliens and induce them to remain in the country and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the conspiracy to defraud the United States charge, a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the conspiracy to harbor aliens and induce them to remain in the United States charge and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy charge. Each count also carries the possibility of a fine and supervised release upon completion of any sentence of incarceration. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida made the announcement.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and IRS Criminal Investigation are investigating the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Oliynyk and Yurchyk. The United States also thanks the Embassy of the United States in Thailand - Regional Security Office and Thai law enforcement partners including the Royal Thai Police and Office of the Attorney General for their valuable assistance.

Senior Litigation Counsel Sean Beaty and Trial Attorneys Matthew C. Hicks and Wilson R. Stamm of the Tax Division and Senior Litigation Counsel Christopher J. Clark of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.