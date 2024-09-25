CRO:NYX Digital Wins Three HubSpot Impact Awards

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRO:NYX Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has won three prestigious HubSpot Impact Awards. These awards recognize CRO:NYX Digital's outstanding client service and top-tier delivery in Product Excellence, Technical Expertise, and Migration Excellence.The HubSpot Impact Awards celebrate the exceptional work and accomplishments of HubSpot's Solution Partner community, highlighting those who have made a significant impact on their clients' success through the HubSpot platform. CRO:NYX Digital's recognition across these three categories demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions for its clients.Product Excellence: This award acknowledges CRO:NYX Digital's creative and efficient use of custom objects to improve the CRM associations between companies, contacts, and accounts and expand the capabilities of HubSpot for finance & insurance clients.Technical Expertise: CRO:NYX Digital has been honored for its advanced technical capabilities, particularly in managing complex multiple cookie banner requirements using HubSpot, Google Tag Manager and 3rd party ads platforms. CRO:NYX Digital’s innovative approach ensures data compliance while maintaining a seamless user experience.Migration Excellence: This award highlights CRO:NYX Digital's proficiency in seamlessly migrating complex Pardot instances to HubSpot, while maintaining their Salesforce integration."We are thrilled to be recognized by HubSpot with these Impact Awards," said Tanya Wigmore, Chief Growth Officer & General Manager at CRO:NYX Digital. "These awards are a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and dedication to helping our clients achieve their goals using the HubSpot platform. We look forward to continuing our partnership with HubSpot and delivering exceptional results for our clients."CRO:NYX Digital's continued success in the HubSpot ecosystem underscores its position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to leverage HubSpot's powerful tools to drive growth and innovation.For more information about CRO:NYX Digital, visit www.cronyxdigital.com About CRO:NYX Digital:CRO:NYX Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in inbound marketing, SEO, and HubSpot solutions. With a focus on delivering measurable results, CRO:NYX Digital partners with businesses to drive growth and achieve marketing excellence.About HubSpot:HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help businesses grow better. With a robust ecosystem of partners and solutions, HubSpot is trusted by over 200,000 customers worldwide.For more information on the HubSpot Impact Awards, visit https://www.hubspot.com/impact-awards-showcase-home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.