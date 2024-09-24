HIP Video Promo Presents: Faithless Town drops brand new music video "California Come Home"

Americana rock band Faithless Town releases new acoustic rock single "California Come Home"

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faithless Town is an Americana rock band from Atlanta, GA, known for their energetic performances and powerful music. Their discography features catchy singles, duets with strong talent, and an infectious sound. Over the years, they have played iconic venues like The Whisky a Go Go and The Viper Room, supporting notable acts such as Chris Knight and Jake Clemons. They are taking a look back on a song produced years ago but has been a fan favorite ever since. [‘California Come Home’ is my ode to the classic sounds of California like The Beach Boys and the Laurel Canyon scene. My wife and I shot the video for it all over Los Angeles and looking back, it feels like a snapshot of our first year living out there and being in love with each other and the city.”

Faithless Town has made a windows-down singalong with their single “California Come Home.” Gene takes an acoustic rock sound to bid his thanks and love for Los Angeles and the coast of California. There is an endless life in front of them, which makes for a great time to travel the roads and look up high at the palm trees. Looking at all of the wonderful places that make up an even more wonderful city, one will realize that it is the perfect place to fall in love and stay up all night with one’s soulmate. Even as time passes, the features of this electric town will always be home.

The warm city of Los Angeles takes center stage in the “California Come Home” official music video. Faithless Town takes the music to the great wide shore, playing guitar on the beach next to the lit-up, colorful pier filled with arcade games and bright amusement rides. Between the shots of busy city highways and sandy waves, a woman acts as the focus of the video with her bright smile and big eyes. Dive into the sunshine as the first-person view takes viewers through the places and shows them the people that make a great city.

