Angie Allen, Watershed Planner

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-9081, Angie.Allen@Vermont.gov

Karen Bates, Watershed Planner

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6144, Karen.Bates@Vermont.gov

Public Invited to Comment on Water Quality Plans for the Lake Champlain Basin

Montpelier, Vt. – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) invites the public to comment on two tactical basin plans for the Otter Creek watershed and the Northern Lake Champlain Direct Drainages. DEC developed the draft plans in collaboration with local nonprofits, regional planners, town officials, and scientists. The plans outline over 100 ways to restore and protect rivers, lakes, and wetlands from Alburgh to Dorset within part of Vermont’s Lake Champlain Basin.

“Public participation is key to the success of these plans, so we’re asking Vermonters to join us in reviewing the draft plans,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Their ideas and feedback will help guide our work over the next five years and, ultimately, help us to reach our clean water goals.”

The plans describe how DEC will:

Work alongside nonprofits, farmers, towns, landowners, regional commissions, Clean Water Service Providers , and conservation districts, and

Continue to improve water quality, restore aquatic habitats, and prevent future pollution within these basins.

Each plan outlines measures to safeguard water quality during agricultural, development, wastewater, and natural resources activities. For example, lakeshore projects can reduce erosion and enhance habitat by using no mow zones and shoreline best practices. Other projects can reduce stormwater runoff by using underground infiltration systems.

“DEC has been an integral partner in helping us achieve our clean water goals in Grand Isle County,” said Molly Varner, District Manager of the Grand Isle County Natural Resources Conservation District. “We relied on DEC to guide us through the technical aspects of the project.”

Members of the public can submit comments on the draft plans from September 25 to October 25, 2024. DEC will hold hybrid meetings with virtual and in-person options in each watershed:

Otter Creek:

October 9, 2024 – 7:00 PM

In-Person: Addison County Regional Planning Commission, 14 Seminary St, Middlebury, VT 05753

Virtual Access: Join the meeting

October 15, 2024 – 7:00 PM

In-Person: Rutland Regional Planning Commission Office, 16 Evelyn St 2nd Floor, Rutland, VT 05701

Virtual Access: Join the meeting or call in to 802-440-1368, using this conference ID: 641278173.

Northern Lake Champlain Direct Drainages:

October 1, 2024 – 11 am to 12 pm

In-Person: Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, 110 West Canal Street, Suite 202, Winooski, VT 05404

Virtual Access: Join the meeting

October 17, 2024 – 6 pm to 7:30 pm

In-Person: Agency of National Resources Fish and Wildlife Conference Room, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 0545

Virtual Access: Join the meeting

To learn more about how to comment, join the meetings, view the draft plans, or find map-based plan summaries (known as Story Maps), visit the webpages for the draft Otter Creek Draft plan or the draft Northern Lake Champlain Direct Drainages Plan.

Contact Angie Allen at Angie.Allen@Vermont.gov or 802-490-9081 for Otter Creek and Karen Bates at Karen.Bates@Vermont.gov or 802-490-6144 for Northern Lake Champlain Direct Drainages.

