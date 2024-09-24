Help Remains After Disaster Recovery Centers and FEMA Registration Period Close

Cape Girardeau, MO – FEMA’s Sept. 23 registration deadline has passed. State/federal Disaster Recovery Centers have closed. Now what do you do if you still need help with your FEMA case?

“We’re just a phone call away,” says David Gervino, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer. “FEMA has a helpline staffed with operators who can provide the status of your case once you have applied, update your case with new information, help you understand your grant award or explain how to appeal a FEMA decision.”

The FEMA Helpline is a free call and available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. There is no limit to the number of times you can call the Helpline. Translators are available to assist those who speak limited or no English.

“We know that some Missourians have just recently applied for assistance just ahead of the September twenty-third deadline,” Gervino added. “Please be assured that we will continue to work on your case past that deadline until we have provided all the assistance for which you are eligible. The important thing is that you stay in touch with FEMA while you work through your recovery.”

While FEMA funds can be used for many essential recovery needs, they generally will not pay for all disaster-related expenses a survivor incurs. Many other government and voluntary agencies have resources that can help with those costs too.

Other Helpful Numbers:

Missouri 2-1-1

Hotline run by the United Way that can refer callers to a multitude of agencies and/or organizations to get help with other unmet needs. To access, dial 2-1-1.

Disaster Legal Services: 1-800-829-4128

Messages can be left around the clock. The service is available until further notice.

Callers can receive help with legal issues including the following:

FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and other public assistance financial benefits including disaster unemployment insurance claims

Price-gouging, scams, or identity theft

Home repair contracts and property insurance claims

Mortgage-foreclosure and home-ownership issues

Landlord/tenant problems

Replacement of wills and other vital documents destroyed in the storms

Disability-related access to federal, state and local disaster programs.

For more information about available legal services and resources in Missouri, go online to: www.Missourilawyershelp.org.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Customer Service Center: 1-800-659-2955

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

SBA offers which offers low-interest disaster loans to eligible applicants, has a Customer Service Center that can answer questions and assist with SBA applications.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan application deadline for businesses and nonprofit organizations is April 23, 2025.

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

Free, confidential crisis/mental health support for those impacted by a disaster. Multilingual. You can remain anonymous.

For more disaster-related information and/or to learn how to be better prepared for emergencies, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov. Disaster-specific information can be found at www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.