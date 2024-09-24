The Georgia Department of Veterans Service is pleased to announce the selection of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners as a grant recipient of the Veterans Mental Health Services Grant (VMHS) for Fiscal Year 2025.

“This program has significantly enhanced the support available to Georgia’s military veterans and their families,” stated Dr. Patricia Ross, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service. “We are grateful for Governor Kemp and our legislators’ ongoing investment, which helps expand these essential care networks and ensures Georgia remains a wonderful place for our veterans to live, work, and thrive.”

Part of the Cohen Veterans Network, the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners will receive a grant of almost $800,000 to provide accessible, confidential, and high-quality behavioral healthcare services to active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guardsmen, Reservists, and their families. The clinic serves a large active-duty military population at Fort Stewart, as well as families and veterans. Telehealth services also allow the clinic to provide supportive services for those in need of help across the state.

Care programs at the clinic are designed with military culture in mind and providers are trained to understand the unique and complex needs of the military affiliated population. Additionally, the clinic provides case management support for social services, including connecting clients with childcare, employment support, housing, legal assistance, and aids service members transitioning into the civilian workforce.

The clinic uses VMHS grant funds to enhance available services at their Hinesville clinic and their Georgia telehealth network. Using VMHS grant funds, the clinic hired a new clinical therapist, provided over 400 services to new and existing patients, eliminated the clinic’s waiting list, and established a Child Watch position which provides childcare and supervision while patients are receiving care. Grant funds will be used to continue growing these initiatives and spreading awareness of the clinic’s available programs.

Established in 2023, the VMHS grant program supports mental and behavioral health providers who specialize in services for military service members, veterans, and their families. Following its successful implementation and positive results, the program received additional funds to support Georgia’s growing mental and behavioral health network.

The VMHS grant program received $1 million for a third year of grant funding through state appropriations for fiscal year 2025. Remaining funds will be awarded after a second application period.

About the Veterans Mental Health Services Grant Program:

The Veterans Mental Health Services Grant program was created through HB 414 and was signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on April 25, 2023. The grant program aims to improve and expand access to mental health services for military service members, veterans, and their families in the state of Georgia.

Grant recipients were required to meet certain eligibility criteria.

To be considered for funding, programs must:

provide behavioral health services;

utilize evidence-based practices;

integrate military cultural competency training for staff members;

connect clients with appropriate community-based behavioral health services upon discharge in a timely manner.

Applicants for 2024 and future grant periods were also required to join Unite Georgia as a network partner. Unite Georgia’s software platform allows users who need social needs services to find and connect with local resources and non-profit organizations through a simple referral form.

Priority status was given to programs with locations within 50 miles of a military base and for applicants seeking grants for operating costs attached to a project for which capital investments have already been made.

About GDVS:

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) is not part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but is an agency of Georgia’s state government created for the purpose of advising, counseling, and assisting Georgia’s veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits under the vast and complex framework of veterans’ laws. The GDVS mission, to serve Georgia's veterans and their families in all matters pertaining to veterans benefits, falls into two basic tasks: informing veterans and their families about veterans’ benefits, and directly assisting and advising veterans and their families in securing the federal and state benefits to which they are entitled.

Veterans or their family members should contact their local field office to schedule an appointment. Locate a veterans service office near you at: https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.