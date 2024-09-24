Cox Communications is the first internet provider to deliver multi-gig speeds to all in its Southern California Market

Cox’s multi-gig speeds will be delivered through breakthrough enhancements to its existing fiber-powered network.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cox Communications announced today it’s the delivering 2-gigabit download speeds to customers everywhere, making the company the first internet service provider (ISP) to deliver multi-gig across the entire Southern California market.Why it matters: Cox’s multi-gig speeds will be delivered through breakthrough enhancements to its existing fiber-powered network, without any digging or disruption to neighborhoods.One big thing: The ability to deliver multi-gig download speeds everywhere is the result of Cox’s nearly $12B investment in network upgrades over the past 10 years (2014-2023) to deliver some of the most powerful communications and entertainment services.Cox already delivers gig speeds to all customers in its Southern Californian market today which includes Orange County, Palos Verdes, Santa Barbara, and San Diego. Unlike other provider approaches that often limit high-speed internet to select neighborhoods or regions, Cox continues to offer its highest speeds to all subscribers, ensuring that every customer has access to cutting-edge technology and reliable connectivity."By investing billions of dollars in our existing fiber-powered network, we are able to deliver all customers our fastest speeds, without disruption to any property," said Chanelle Hawken, vice president for government and public affairs, west region at Cox Communications. "We know customers want lightning-fast download speeds, seamless streaming experiences, and enhanced capabilities for remote work, online learning, gaming and more and 2-gig download speeds deliver that experience.”Cox has a long history of providing the speeds customers need. In fact, in its recently released 2024 annual review, HighSpeedInternet.com (HSI) ranked Cox as the fastest ISP in the nation based on average download speeds for all of 2023.What is multi-gig? Two-gig internet is a broadband connection that can transfer data at up to 2 billion bits per second, twice as fast as traditional gigabit internet and 10 times faster than the average speeds in the U.S. (about 200 Mbps). That means basically everything fast and all at once:• Seamless streaming experience• Multiple video conferences at once• Multi-player gaming• Multiple 4k/8k streams• Virtual reality, and moreCustomers in Cox’s Southern California markets already have access to gig speeds, but all will have the option to subscribe to multi-gig by the end of 2024.On the go: Cox is also giving customers new opportunities to combine their mobile and broadband services, offering fast, fiber-powered internet at home, packaged with unbeatable 5G reliability on the go.About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

