From Silver to Stellar: Premier BPO's Customer Service Team Wins Coveted Stevie Award

Stevie Award Winner for Best Customer Service Team - Premier BPO

We’ve long considered The International Business Awards to be the ‘Olympics for the workplace'. We congratulate Premier BPO on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them...” — Maggie Miller, President - Stevie Awards

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier BPO , a leading provider of tailored knowledge process outsourcing solutions, is thrilled to announce that its customer service team has been recognized with a StevieAward in the prestigious Customer Service Team of the Year category at the 21st Annual International Business Awards. This recognition highlights Premier BPO's commitment to exceptional operational excellence and exceeding client expectations.World’s Premier Business Awards ProgramThe International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories. Over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in various categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, 11 October.“We’ve long considered The International Business Awards to be the ‘Olympics for the workplace,’ and this year’s competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate Premier BPO on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11th October.”Premier BPO's Customer Service Team Recognized for Outstanding PerformancePremier BPO's award-winning customer service team has been supporting a leading home automation and home improvement client that faced challenges including low satisfaction among consumers, long wait times on support calls and workforce management inefficiencies. Recognizing the role of customer service in building brand loyalty, the client sought a reliable partner to transform their operations.Premier BPO's collaborative PremierSync framework, tailored to the client's needs, transformed operations through optimized workforce management, data-driven insights, enhanced agent training, streamlined processes, and transparent communication. These strategic interventions resulted in significant improvements, including increased customer satisfaction, reduced wait times, and enhanced operational efficiency. Premier BPO's ability to deliver measurable results and exceed client expectations is evident in the substantial improvements achieved, solidifying its reputation as a leading provider of customer service solutions. The company was recognized with a Silver Stevie this year."Winning this prestigious Stevie Award is a testament to the extraordinary work of our customer service team," said David Shapiro, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Premier BPO. "I'm incredibly proud of our client-centric mindset and skill in helping improve business outcomes for our clients. They've consistently exceeded our customers' expectations."About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com About Premier BPOPremier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client’s business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services—an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach—across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than the industry average.Learn more at www.premierbpo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.