HIP Video Promo Presents: Kelsey And Lisa premiere brand new music video "Takin' It Easy" on VENTS Magazine

Dynamic duo Kelsey And Lisa wrap up the summer season with their brand-new easy going single "Takin' It Easy"

GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by legends like Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley and Kenny Chesney, this magnificent pair creates a vibrant island rock sound rooted in organic country style. Amazingly, Kelsey and Lisa crossed paths in a twist of fate, finding themselves spontaneously performing together at a local spot having never met before. However, the enthusiastic response made it clear—they had something exceptional. Since then, Kelsey and Lisa have been sonically inseparable, taking the stage together in their home states of South Carolina, Georgia, and beyond. Singer and guitarist Kelsey DiMarco brings forty years of musical experience to his diverse repertoire. These two love to sing anything from Johnny Cash to Alanis Morissette. After four years of extraordinary success playing venues and earning a residency, the pair is thrilled to release their debut album, On Island Time, a sincere dedication to the pleasures of the carefree Caribbean lifestyle.

“Takin’ It Easy” allows fans to bury their toes in the sand without getting up from their chair. Written by powerhouse country veterans Billy Sherrill (Tammy Wynette, George Jones), Mark Sherill (Blake Shelton, TG Sheppard), and singer Lacy J. Dalton, “Takin’ It Easy” tells the familiar story of longing to get away from one’s troubles and “leave it all behind.” Its dreamy steel drums, mellow guitar, and relaxed percussion transport listeners to a world where woes give way to salty breezes and soothing sun. Kelsey and Lisa’s melodic voices complement each other perfectly. They exchange lines with playful ease, uniting in harmonious duets that highlight their undeniable vocal chemistry. “Takin’ It Easy” is an ode to the perfect day—spending time with a beautiful person in a beautiful place. “For a million summer nights this dream has been the same,” sings the duo, “just you and me…the sand and the sea.” It effortlessly embodies summer, not merely as a season but as a way of life.

Kelsey and Lisa’s “Takin’ It Easy” music video is a love letter to the island lifestyle. Shot on location in Key West, Florida, director Fabian Alicastro captures the exquisiteness of a shore-bound summer. Backdropped by crystal-blue water, bobbing sailboats, and towering palms, Kelsey and Lisa meet for “a few days in the keys,” taking viewers through quaint beach bars, colorful painted signs, and other staples of Key West’s iconic surfside atmosphere. Singing together on stage and the beach, their enthusiasm is palpable—there’s no place they’d rather be than here. It’s everything fans anticipate and more from a laid-back duo whose love for the tropics shines through in everything they do. No matter where fans are watching, “Takin’ It Easy” will melt their worries away and remind them of a place where the sun is warm, the drinks are cold, and their heart is full.

