San Diego's Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) to Host Annual Ladies Breast Cancer Over-The-Line Tournament

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) is pleased to announce the upcoming Ladies Breast Cancer Over-The-Line Tournament , taking place on October 5, 2024, at Fiesta Island Park 1590 E Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109. This event aims to unite our community in support of raising awareness for metastatic breast cancer research.As an organization dedicated to promoting sports and beach-related activities, OMBAC sees this tournament as a unique opportunity to combine our love for sports with a noble cause. We believe that through our collective efforts, we can positively impact the fight against breast cancer.More details about the event: this is a woman's only tournament, but everyone is welcome to come on down and support this cause by registering as a spectator. Players can register for $45.27, and spectators can register for 17.46 here: https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/ladies-omdraw-otl-tournament-san-diego-october-948050 . All tickets include lunch and snacks."We are thrilled to host this tournament and use it as a platform to raise awareness and funds for metastatic breast cancer research," said Taylor Carrico, spokesperson for OMBAC. "We invite women of all experience levels to join us and be a catalyst for change."All proceeds from the tournament will go towards supporting METAvivor , dedicated to the specific fight for those living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer is the most advanced stage of breast cancer, where it spreads beyond the breasts into other parts of the body. Please join this critical effort and help us raise money to support this cause.About Old Mission Beach Athletic ClubThe Old Mission Beach Athletic Club (OMBAC) is a San Diego-based organization known for its dedication to promoting sports, particularly beach-related activities. The club regularly organizes and participates in events to raise funds for local charities, supporting causes such as youth sports programs, education initiatives, and organizations aiding the less fortunate. OMBAC's commitment to giving back has made a meaningful difference in the lives of many.To learn more about the event, visit: https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/ladies-omdraw-otl-tournament-san-diego-october-948050

