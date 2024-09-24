East View Map Link Expands Commitment to Cartographic Excellence with Acquisition of Raven Maps

By acquiring Raven Maps, East View commits to preserving and enhancing the art of mapmaking while expanding its offerings to customers around the world.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- East View Map Link, leaders in the production of premium maps and cartographic products, are excited to announce the acquisition of Raven Maps , an iconic publisher renowned for its stunning wall maps and dedication to high-quality cartography. This strategic acquisition reinforces East View's commitment to preserving and enhancing the art of mapmaking while expanding its offerings to customers around the world.Founded in 1986, Raven Maps has long been celebrated for its detailed and aesthetically captivating wall maps that have graced homes, offices, and educational institutions for decades. The brand’s legacy of producing meticulously crafted maps, characterized by their rich detail and vibrant colors, has set the standard for cartographic excellence. East View is proud to continue this esteemed legacy, ensuring that these beloved maps continue to be available to map enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals alike.“We are thrilled to welcome Raven Maps into the East View portfolio,” said Kent Lee, CEO of East View Companies. “Raven Maps has been a trusted name in the cartographic world, known for their exceptional quality and artistic approach to mapmaking. We are deeply committed to keeping the exacting standards that Raven Maps has always represented with the talented cartographers, now in our employ, who have been instrumental in developing these iconic maps.”East View plans to continue the production of Raven Maps’ most popular titles while exploring opportunities to introduce new products using the design teams who have been integral to Raven Maps’ success.“This acquisition represents our ongoing commitment to advance the art of cartography,” added Kent Lee. “Great maps not only serve a functional purpose, but also inspire and educate. By bringing Raven Maps to East View, we are expanding our capacity to produce maps that do just that.”The acquisition of Raven Maps is the latest in a series of strategic moves by East View to solidify its position as a leading provider of premium cartographic products.

