Conquering Challenges with Les Brown, Barry Cryan, and Other Experts’ New Book: "Rise Above"

FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed, motivational speaker and author Les Brown is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Barry Cryan and other co-authors for the release of his latest book, "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom". Set to hit the shelves at this Fall, this transformative guide is packed with practical advice and real-world examples designed to deliver tangible results for business and life."Rise Above" is not just another self-help book; it's a comprehensive toolkit. Readers will discover proven strategies to navigate and overcome obstacles, drawing from Les Brown's and Barry Cryan’s extensive experience and personal insights from their lives. This co-author collaborative book is packed with actionable steps that readers can implement immediately to drive success and build resilience in their professional and personal lives.Les Brown's previous books, such as "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have inspired millions around the globe. These bestsellers have cemented his reputation as a leading voice in personal development, and motivation, offering timeless wisdom and practical guidance.From humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential personalities in their respective fields, the authors’ journeys are a testament to the power of perseverance and positive thinking.Over the decades, they have shared their personal message of hope and empowerment with countless individuals, helping them to achieve their dreams, no matter what challenges life throws their way.In the spirit of inspiring others, "Rise Above" is a unique collaboration that draws inspiration from the success stories of some of Les Brown's loyal followers, including Barry Cryan.Recognizing the challenges and setbacks faced by many, Brown and Cryan have worked strategically to reach their audience and address their specific needs. This collaborative project speaks to their feedback, ensuring the book resonates on a personal level with its readers.Other notable contributors include:Rudy MawerJ Thomas SmithMiranda WalkerJustin DayRev Dr Manuel A. HowardJerry GibsonDiana LeslieWanda Muir OliverStephen RueBeth FischerNaima SpencerDr TayoDr Rosemarie RuteckiDr Michelle SandsAnticipation is building for the release of "Rise Above: Overcoming Setbacks With Les Brown’s Wisdom," available on Amazon this Fall.Readers are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for a journey of transformation and empowerment!Follow us on social media for the latest updates, exclusive content, and inspirational messages from Les Brown, Barry Cryan, and the other co-authors!Facebook: Les Brown Official X: @LesBrown77 Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information about "Rise Above" and to pre-order your copy, visit Amazon today About Les Brown and Barry Cryan:Les Brown is a world-renowned motivational speaker, author, and former politician. He has inspired millions with his powerful messages of hope and determination, empowering people to rise above their circumstances and achieve greatness. Brown's dynamic speaking style and profound wisdom continue to make a significant impact globally.From a challenging journey as a Safety Engineer, where chronic stress was the norm, to a transformative leader in high performance productivity, Barry’s story is a testament to resilience and breakthrough. Initially overwhelmed by severe, unexplained health symptoms that nearly crippled his life, he found himself constantly fatigued and underperforming dramatically. Despite numerous consultations and over 20 different symptoms, including chronic fatigue and memory loss, he could not find any answers.In a desperate need to sustain his career, while balancing family responsibilities, he embarked on an intensive exploration of high performance, inspired by icons like Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk. His quest led him to devouring hundreds of books, attending seminars, and experiencing direct interactions with exceptional performers. This journey unveiled a pivotal insight: true high performers don't just manage time—they leverage it, utilizing systems to maximize efficiency.Barry’s core breakthrough came upon adopting these practices, significantly enhancing his productivity, even amidst his own ongoing health challenges. This newfound efficiency was not just a personal victory but a universal solution he felt compelled to share. After a freak series of coincidences led to a diagnosis of Lyme Disease and effective treatment, his commitment to empowering others deepened. Barry created the Elite Productivity Program, centered around the innovative F.A.S.T. Productivity System, dedicated to helping busy business owners optimize their work-life balance.His mantra, born from personal hardship and triumph, resonates: "Do more, do it better, but do it with less”

