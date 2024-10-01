High Point Museum Renews Autism Certification, Enhancing Visitor Experience

High Point Museum first achieved Certified Autism Center™ status from IBCCES in 2022.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaffirming its dedication to accessibility and inclusion, High Point Museum renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The renewal came after museum staff completed a comprehensive training and certification program to equip their staff with the resources and understanding of the best practices for assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"The High Point Museum tells the history of the High Point community,” says Edith Brady, director of High Point Museum. “We strive to represent every High Pointer in the stories we tell. We are continuing to design new museum experiences so that every visitor can find a meaningful personal connection to our history."

Since first earning the CAC designation in 2022, the High Point Museum has continued to enhance its accessibility measures by adding a low-sensory space in their Core Gallery and providing sensory rescue backpacks at the front desk. Additionally, the museum also offers sensory-friendly events on a monthly basis. For a schedule of events, please visit their Facebook page.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, praised the museum’s dedication and commitment to inclusivity. “High Point Museum’s efforts to create an accessible and supportive environment for autistic individuals are commendable, and we are proud to continue our partnership with them.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About High Point Museum

The High Point Museum shares greater High Point history, provides perspective for current issues and strengthens the sense of community. With a number of permanent and changing exhibition spaces and a Historical Park that includes four historic buildings, the museum offers a variety of experiences for all ages.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

